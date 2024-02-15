71BURIED ALIVE, 51 MISSING IN DAVAO DE ORO LANDSLIDES; Bulacan church balcony falls; 1 dead, 52 others are injured

By ALFRED GABOT and CLAIRE MORALES TRUE

Editor in Chief and Managing Editor

DAVAO CITY /SAN JOSE DEL MONTE CITY – Deadly landslides triggered by heavy rains and floods killed hit the gold-mining town of Maco, Davao de Oro last Tuesday, burying at least 71 people while 51 others are still reportedly missing.

In San Jose City, Bulacan, meanwhile, disaster hit a Roman Catholic Church when a second wooden floor balcony of the building fell down, hitting several churchgoers, one fatally while 52 others suffered injuries.

Saint Peter the Apostle Church Parish priest Fr. Romulo Perez said that church officials did not expect the second floor balcony to collapse as they started Lenten rites.

The second floor collapsed as people lined up to mark on their foreheads, said the priest.

San Jose del Monte, Bulacan Mayor Arthur Robles identified the person who died in the incident as 80-year-old Luneta Morales.

Malolos Bishop Dennis Villarojo immediately ordered the inspection of all churches in Bulacan.

In Davao de Oro, hundreds of rescuers reportedly used their bare hands, shovels and heavy earth-moving equipment for nearly a week looking for those buried when last Tuesday’s landslide hit the mountainous village as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered government agencies to help in the search, rescue and assistance operations.