Anti-Asian hate remains high in New York City

By Gilda Balan, Correspondent

NEW YORK — Asian Americans in New York City still fear for their safety and remain extremely vigilant in public, according to a new study. This, despite reports that anti-Asian hate crimes are declining in the big city.

Results of the study were released last week by The Asian American Foundation (TAAF). Based on a survey of 1,000 NYC-based Asian Americans aged 16 and above taken between Nov 30 and Dec 19, last year, it showed that safety is a major concern among Asian Americans in one of the East Coast’s biggest cities, one with the largest communities of residents of Asian descent.

Bylined by Shruti Rajkumar for HuffPost, the story cited survey results showing one in five Asian Americans had been physically assaulted in the past 12 months, while one in two reported facing insults, harassments, threats, or a physical attack based on their race or ethnicity.

More than 50 percent of the respondents said they felt unsafe in public transport, while 83 percent of Asian American women said public safety was a major concern in the city.

A study taken in NYC in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic stated that the city reported the largest increase in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes.

Since then, data from the NY Police Department indicated a decrease in such crimes, with 83 incidents targeting Asians in 2022 and 51 incidents last year.

But TAAF head Norman Chen said anti-Asian hate crimes had not really dissipated, with an unknown number going unreported by the victims.

He told local media that anti-Asian hate rhetoric that targeted the Asian American and Pacific Islander community since 2020 “has not stopped.”

More than half of survey respondents who had experienced a hate incident in NYC did not report the experience to anyone, with 42 percent saying they were reluctant to bring attention to themselves by reporting. Another 29 percent said they were unaware that reporting hate incidents was an option in the city.

Other barriers were also present for those unaware of the reporting process, with 27 percent not knowing how to go about reporting hate incidents, and 26 percent saying they felt uncomfortable reporting such incidents to law enforcement or other officials.

TAAF Regional Director Eugena Oh said in a statement: “We hope this study will shine a light on the ever-present issue of Asian American safety in New York and provide the data necessary for city leaders to come together to meaningfully invest in our community.”

Earlier, the governor of New York state announced that members of the National Guard would be deployed to patrol some of NYC’s subways with police and conduct bag checks to deter criminal activity.