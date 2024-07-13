Aquino camp reaches out to Marcos family

By Beting Laygo Dolor, Editor

MANILA — It was a visit that no one expected.

The two kids of Kris Aquino — youngest sister of the late President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino lll – paid a surprise visit to First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos this week, causing a stir over social media

Josh and Bimby Aquino visited the First Lady in her office on Tuesday, July 9 (Manila time), bearing gifts and posing for photos.

“Thank you Bimby and Josh,” the First Lady posted on her Facebook page, adding, “It was so nice to see you guys after all these years.”

Mrs. Marcos posted three photos with the Aquino boys, one showing her receiving a gift from them and another in front of a Philippine flag.

In the photo, the First Lady was wearing a yellow dress, the signature color of the late presidents Cory and Noynoy Aquino. But it was not clear if it was planned or just a coincidence.

It was the first time since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed the presidency two years ago that there was a public display of friendliness between the two families, known as fierce political opponents.

Josh and Bimby had just returned from a long visit to their mother in the US.

Erstwhile multi-media star Kris Aquino has been staying in the US for the past couple of years as she battles a variety of illnesses. At one point last year, she was bidding family, friends, and fans good-bye as it seemed that her condition had taken a turn for the worst.

More recently, however, she has shown signs of improving, even posting photos of herself on social media, and announcing that she had found a new love, a US-based medical doctor.

It was not the first public outreach between the two camps. A previous time had the Marcoses visiting the Aquinos.

In 2009, then Rep. Bongbong Marcos, his wife Liza, and sister Imee visited the wake of former president Cory Aquino at the Manila Cathedral. That, too, was a surprise visit, which appeared to be a short but friendly one.

Ever since he assumed the presidency, Marcos has been sending flowers to the crypts of Ninoy, Cory, and Noynoy at the Manila Memorial Park every All Saints Day.

There are, to be sure, ties that bind the Aquinos and Marcoses.

Actress and TV host Kris is the daughter of the late president Cory Aquino, whose older brother was Don Pedro Cojuangco. In turn, Don Pedro’s wife was Rosario Cacho, aunt of Liza Araneta. When the latter married Bongbong Marcos, Don Pedro became his uncle-in-law. Don Pedro was the uncle of Noynoy Aquino by blood.

In the Philippines, especially in politics, in-laws are usually treated like blood kin.

The president’s late father, former President Ferdinand Marcos, also had as one of his closest associates Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco, who was appointed ambassador before he took the helm of San Miguel Corp.

While cousins Danding and Cory were estranged for a while — after the assassination of her husband Ninoy Aquino — the two mended fences before she passed away.

It is worth noting that the patriarch of the Araneta family, Salvador Araneta, was a known supporter of Cory Aquino.

It can also be recalled that former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and former senator Ninoy Aquino were frat brothers in UP, but of different generations. Ninoy also briefly courted Imelda Romualdez in their early years, but she eventually married Marcos. She celebrated her 95th birthday on July 2.

Of late, there has been conjecture that former senator Bam Aquino, cousin of Noynoy, would seek a return to the Senate in the next elections, possibly under the administration umbrella.

As the old saying goes, politics is a game of addition and not subtraction. A Marcos plus Aquino tie-up, while unlikely, would pose a most potent combination.

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said his family and the Aquinos “have always been okay” despite being on the opposite sides of the Philippines’ political fence.

Marcos made the pronouncement as he explained the visit of Kris Aquino’s sons, Joshua and James or Bimby, to First Lady Liza Marcos on Tuesday at her office in Manila.

According to the President, Josh and Bimby visited the First Lady to thank her for helping with their recent travel arrangements.

“It was just to help them for their travel arrangements. Tumulong si First Lady at ‘yun lang. Sabi lang magpapasalamat sila (The First Lady gave them assistance and they wanted to thank her),” the President told reporters, adding that the two Aquinos are actually related to the First Lady.

The First Lady’s youngest sister, Rosario Cacho, was married to Pedro Cojuangco, the eldest brother of Kris’ mother, former President Cory Aquino.

“Kaya hindi nakakapagtaka na kilalang kilala niya yung mga pamangkin niya (So it’s not surprising that she knows her nephews very well),” Marcos said.

Kris’ father, the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr. was touted as the political rival of the President’s father and namesake, the late former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The Aquino boys’ visit, according to the President, was “a very fine gesture on the part of the Aquino family.”

“I think it sort of put a little more personal, a human interaction between our families,” he said.

“We’ve always been okay. We just don’t agree politically,” he added.

On Tuesday, the First Lady posted on social media photos of the two young Aquinos’ visit to her office.

The First Lady, in her posts, thanked the Aquino boys for giving her a box full of gifts from their overseas trip.