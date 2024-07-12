As I See It: Asian American Stories receives award from United Chinese Americans

The Asian American Stories project of the Silicon Valley Community Media spearheaded by Ding Ding TV Host Diana Ding that was launched last year and awarding ceremonies held early this year received a Certificate of Recognition by the United Chinese Americans (UCA) at their 2024 convention held in Washington DC lately.

The Chinese American Convention (between June 27th and 30th, 2024) organized by United Chinese Americans (UCA), was held in Washington D.C. with a theme Embracing Civil Rights Movement of Our Time. The Silicon Valley Community Media and Asian American Stories received a Certificate of Recognition from the UCA. Sylvie Nguyen traveled to Washington D. C. to participate in the conference as the First place Winner (Youth category) in the Asian American Stories 2024 Video Contest.

The convention is the largest Chinese American community get-together of its kind, the most engaging open and civic platform for everyone interested in serving the community, and a meaningful network of like-minded community activists, civic leaders, entrepreneurs, elected officials, academics as well as aspiring youth. Since its inception in 2016, it has become the much-expected community-wide go to event.

The theme of “Embracing Civil Rights Movement of Our Time,” attracted up to 1,000 participants from all over America, Canada, China and other countries, with multitudes of networking, learning and business opportunities throughout the entire Convention and beyond.

The Convention kicked off on June 27, with its signature UCA-APAPA Congressional Day, bringing the aspirations and concerns of the AAPI communities to US Congress. It ended with a Congressional reception on Capitol Hill, bringing together Members of Congress and their staffers to meet and mingle with Convention goers, expanding and deepening our influence with US Congress.

This year, the Convention had five distinct tracks: National Youth Conference; National Mental Health Summit; AAPI Political Action Summit; Community Building and Civic Engagement; and Entrepreneurship and Career Growth

The formal program ended with an Awards Gala Dinner on June 29 with Joe Wong Show. The next and last day, UCA worked with other national civil rights organizations and organized a Walk on the National Mall to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with a rally in front of the majestic Lincoln Memorial.

Prior to this, in a related event that has something to do with Asian Americans, “on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 our friends, Rajeev Singh and Mihir Megh of the Hindu American Political Action Committee (HAPAC) invited several dozen Asian American leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area to an exclusive Meet & Greet Luncheon with Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi is a distinguished four-term Congresswoman from Hawaii, a 2020 presidential candidate, a combat veteran with three deployments to war zones in the Middle East and Africa, and the NYT bestselling author of For Love of Country. In 2022, I briefly blogged about my surprise at her departure from the Democratic party: My Blog.” (Joel Wong’s blog)

The meeting was very informative, allowing attendees to ask her detailed questions on a personal basis. Gabbard’s criticism focuses on the current administration and the Democratic Party, which she believes have strayed from their original values and are now endangering American freedoms, values, and democratic principles. (Joel Wong, Silicon Valley Asian American News, Asian American meeting with Tulsi Gabbard – For Love of Country)

In Wong’s article, Tulsi Gabbard proposed several strategies for defending constitutional rights and democracy in the United States:

Unity and Collaboration: Gabbard emphasized the need for Americans to come together in unity, motivated by love for God, fellow Americans, and the country. She stressed the importance of a deep commitment to defending freedom and democracy as a collective effort.

Outreach and Inclusion: Gabbard advocated for reaching out to individuals who may feel disconnected or disillusioned with the current political landscape, emphasizing the need to welcome them to the cause of freedom. She encouraged building strategies to engage and connect with a diverse range of Americans.

Political Engagement: Gabbard called for active participation in the democratic process, citing the upcoming election as a critical opportunity to defend American values. She urged people to exercise their right to vote and send a strong message to those in power.

Reflect on Sacrifices: Gabbard invoked moments of reflection, like the daily military flag-raising ceremony, as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served the country. She suggested drawing strength and courage from these sacrifices to drive meaningful action.

Hold Leaders Accountable: Gabbard highlighted the importance of holding leaders accountable for their actions, particularly in cases of abuse of power and the undermining of democracy. She called for sending a clear message through elections to reject leaders who disregard the constitution.

Throughout her speech, Gabbard underscored the value of freedom and the need to protect it at all costs. By expressing love for God, country, and fellow Americans, she aimed to foster a sense of duty and commitment to preserving the democratic fabric of the nation.



Thank you, Rajeev and Mihir for conducting this Informative meeting!

With these insights, the Asian American stories project is just the right medium for us. Asian Americans can connect with the community and attain accountability, community involvement, and service to the community.