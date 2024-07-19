AS I SEE IT: Is Trump destined to be the next president? What happens to Biden?

First, former president Donald Trump was indicted twice. Second, he was sentenced as a convicted felon. Third, the Supreme Court gave him immunity for acts performed in office during the January 6 insurrection. Fourth, he performed superbly in the Biden vs Trump presidential debate. And then 5th, on Saturday, he escaped an assassination plot.

As I See It, all these point to the fact that he is going to the White House for the second time come November general election! In fact, the sympathy vote will add up to the plus factors he already got. Can we call this destiny?

So, all these developments are in his favor leading President Joe Biden by 5 to 7 points, according to the latest polling going to the GOP party convention Monday declaring Trump as the party nominee. The gap may even go up, according to speculations.

By all means, the party will capitalize on the latest tragedy (assassination attempt) as a strong campaign material to catapult him to the presidency… maybe blaming the administration, the system, or even to the extent of blaming Biden for peace and order problem… that no one is safe, even a former president. The packaging, of course, will be very subtle or direct, depending upon the campaign headquarters decision on what to do and of course, by Trump.

Okay, Biden, in his reaction to the assassination attempt, said this is the time for all Americans to unite and be one to ensure safety and violence.

“With the nation in shock a day after a gunman tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania,” President Joe Biden “called on Americans to “lower the temperature” in politics. In a rare Oval Office address on the eve of the Republican nominating convention, Biden said that Americans “must stand together.” (Elizabeth Both, NBC News)

Biden, we found out, also pulled out all negative TV ads against Trump as a gesture of fairness as a result of the assassination attempt. All these point to the fact that Biden don’t want to add up to the problem and would want all Americans to unite and be one in facing all the challenges ahead of us in view of the latest development… and decide voting based on issues, not on personalities.

It will even have to be difficult for Biden to shape his campaign strategies from hereon. According to one reporter: “Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump is expected to put President Joe Biden and his campaign even further on their back foot, curtailing their messaging and transforming a race in which Biden was already perceived to be faltering.” (Tal Axelrod, ABC News)

Same reporter said: “Biden will likely not be able to message as aggressively as usual, particularly on Trump’s supposed threat to democracy, while democratic strategists predict that the former president will get a polling boost from the shooting and this week’s Republican National Convention, where he will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination.” (Tal Axelrod, ABC News)

Okay, it seems that Trump’s campaign became brighter while Biden became dimmer. However, it all boils down to messaging by both campaigns in reaching out to American voters as to whom they want to vote this coming November.

As I See It, Trump will be hammering on peace and order and safety in his campaign while Biden will zero in to unity issue and continue doing damage control in his campaign.

In either case, both campaigns will still be challenging and competitive considering that it’s still four months away and many things will still happen within that period of time. These are unforeseen circumstances, just like the assassination attempt, that might happen that will change the political landscape between now and November.

However, should Biden decide to step down as the Democratic Party candidate, then it will be a different ball game altogether. The party needs to come up with their nominee, maybe Vice President Kamala Harris, being the next in rank; or other prospective candidates like California Governor Gavin Newsom; former First Lady Michell Obama; former senator Hilary Clinton; former Speaker Nancy Pelosi; or any shining Democrat who will come out in the open convention of the Democratic Party.

How about, thinking it loud, tapping former Democrat now an independent Robert Kennedy, Jr. who is an independent presidential candidate as guest candidate? Or, independent thinking Republican Liz Cheney, also as a guest candidate? Of course, it will be difficult on the part of the Democratic Party to accept having either of the two as guest candidate. It’s hard to imagine but just presenting an alternative solution to the party nominee… that is if they will accept it.

Well, maybe that’s a wishful thinking, but it’s worth considering… although it is a remote possibility, right?

Okay, as to Trump, he went on releasing the name of his running mate at the opening of the GOP convention. Trump has chosen Freshman Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, 39, to be his 2024 running mate on the Republican White House ticket. He is the bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” who went from suggesting that Trump is “America’s Hitler” to embracing the power of the MAGA machine, according to author Kyler Alvord.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance,” Trump posted on Truth Social during the roll call vote of the Republican National Convention. (Kyler Alvord)

Vance was one of three names elevated to finalist status in recent weeks, alongside North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

While Biden calls for unity, Trump’s supporters kept on chanting: “Fight… fight… fight” during the 1st day of the GOP convention, and Trump, after the assassination attempt calls for unity. Isn’t this a contradiction?

So, fellow American voters, make up your mind! I think I go with Biden saying to vote for the candidate according to issues, not according to personalities!

We are matured enough to vote discreetly, not emotionally! Let’s think of the future of America… for our children, for our grandchildren… and for all generations to come!

The November general election will be fun!

God bless America!