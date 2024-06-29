As I See It: There’s no stopping for Ysabel Jurado amassing LA City Council endorsements

FilAm candidate for Los Angeles City Council District 14 Ysabel Jurado continue to make noise in the city’s political arena as a neophyte politician seeking to be the first FilAm to be elected in the city council with more endorsements coming in to the surprise of residents, businessmen, political leaders, civic and humanitarian groups, including health workers and labor groups.

The latest endorsement came from the National Union of Healthcare Workers that built the momentum continuing.

Tne other day, the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) announced its endorsement of Ysabel Jurado for Los Angeles City Council District 14. The support from NUHW, a 16,000-member strong statewide union committed to improving the lives of caregivers and patients, further solidifies Jurado’s position as the leading candidate in the race and the workers’ choice, following her recent endorsement from the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

NUHW’s Political and Community Organizer Astrid Campos announced: “Today, NUHW is proud to endorse Ysabel Jurado for Los Angeles City Council District 14. Time and again, Ysabel has attended our rallies and has stood shoulder to shoulder with us in demanding that USC Keck give us fair contracts. And that’s because Ysabel shows up for workers — always. As a tenant’s rights attorney, she understands that the fight for fair labor practices is inseparable from the fight for affordable housing, and her vision for District 14 is one where every worker is respected, every tenant is protected, and every voice is heard.”

This significant development continues to reflect the widespread support from various labor unions, community organizations, and progressive groups. This latest endorsement comes just one day after Jurado secured the endorsement of the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project. The dual support from both healthcare workers and advocates for reproductive health underscores Jurado’s comprehensive commitment to healthcare issues.

In response to the latest endorsement, Jurado said: “I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the National Union of Healthcare Workers. Healthcare workers are the backbone of our community, and they deserve living wages, safe working conditions, and dignity on the job. I stand with NUHW today in their fight for fair contracts, and I will continue to stand with them in City Hall. I am proud to be in their corner.”

Ysabel Jurado is an activist for the oppressed, a lifelong resident of CD-14, who brings both lived and professional experience to the race. As an eviction defense attorney, single mother, and daughter of immigrants, she has lived the challenges faced by many residents in the district. Her platform centers on advocating for affordable housing, climate justice, workers’ rights, and creating a solidarity economy throughout Los Angeles.

In the primary, Jurado’s campaign earned first place in a crowded field of eight candidates and continues to gather support from individuals and organizations dedicated to progressive change in Los Angeles, including Los Angeles District 1 Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, Los Angeles District 4 Councilmember Nithya Raman, Los Angeles District 13 Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, Dolores Huerta, State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon, SEIU 2015, SEIU 721, CHIRLA Action Fund, 2022 mayoral candidate Gina Viola, LAUSD School Board member Rocio Rivas, LAUSD Board President Jackie Goldberg, the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, the East Area Progressive Democrats, UTLA, Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County Action Fund, the Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters, Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund, California Women’s List, Run for Something, Initiate Justice, former Los Angeles District 11 Councilmember Mike Bonin, Culver City Mayor Emeritus Dr. Daniel Wayne Lee, Stonewall Democrats, LPAC, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), SEIU/CIR, UAW6, EAA, PALAD, Democratic Socialists of America – LA, and Ground Game LA.

Her campaign schedules are tight and she is coping with it with great enthusiasm and determination. The last time t I talked to her over the phone, she was driving to her next appointment. That’s how busy she is.

She attributed her robust and active campaign with positive direction to her campaign manager Naomi Villagomez Roochnik and her campaign scheduler Milagros Montalvo.

Don’t’ you think she is unstoppable?

Go Ysabel, go! It’s just a matter of time… finish it!