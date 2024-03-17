As I See It: Training, retraining: A must for companies to cope with the changing times

For companies to cope with the challenges of the 21st century, there is a need for training and retraining the employees, especially those from educational institutions, for them to be competitive and effective change agents.

Corporate training can be a powerful tool for achieving all kinds of goals and tasks of companies. Most importantly, it helps companies prepare both new staffs and current employees for present and future challenges.

According to Mohana Radhakrishnan, COO, ExpertusONE: “Training is an underlying need across industries and job descriptions, and the need is only becoming more prevalent. The digital transformation has forced companies to rapidly re-evaluate how they do business and how they communicate with team members, and each change they make requires clear communication and training. Digital tools have become more important than ever, and companies have invested in technology that supports a positive digital experience.

No matter the category of learner—an employee, partner, customer, or sales team member—each team member has the same set of basic learning needs. Companies can optimize the employee experience, improve customer relationships, empower sales teams and collaborate with partners all through engaging, proactive, and interesting training courses.”

In another article, “Investing in employee development is just like investing in your company’s success. When you offer an employee training program that aims to build your worker’s skills, you create a company culture of flexibility and adaptability, as well as demonstrate that you have your eyes on the future.

Whether you are looking to train a new employee group or just want to improve your existing training plan, you must ensure you meet everyone’s training needs. Your employees expect to find growth opportunities when they join your team. So, you must offer informative and relevant training to create informed professionals who work hard for your organization.” (Sophia Duplin, BeaconLive)

These insights are recognized by the San Jose Job Corps Center (SJJC), a federal program under the Department of Labor (DOL) offering marginalized and at-risk youths ages 16 – 24 to earn their high school diploma, trade certifications and their High School Equivalency (HSE) for the students to be competitive in the job market. This is the reason why SJJC do regular training and retraining in order to assemble and re-assemble a team of effective communicators in teaching the students and making them competitive in the real world when they leave the center, according to Aruna Iyer, HR Training Specialist, who put the all staff training together.

Before the annual all-staff training day started last month held at the campus gym, Center Director Davina Hernandez and Deputy Center Director La Verne Niles took turns, during the opening session, in emphasizing the importance of training for their staff in dealing with the students on center at its 11-acre-campus in East Hills Drive, San Jose.

Dr. Janet Nagley, Ph.D., Health Consultant for SJJC, discussed the topic on AG&D: Depression. She discussed the various kinds of depressions and how to detect them and how to deal with them, so when the students are experiencing depressions, staff may be able to deal with them accordingly. Dr. Nagley also provided the staff other resources and references to help them, especially the instructors, in dealing with the students in the classrooms, in the dorms, and on campus.

The topic on Safety Awareness training was handled next by Safety and Security Manager Tamba Gbondo. He discussed safety hazards and the three most important safety pitfalls such as trip, slip and fall. He outlined the possible causes of slip, trip and fall and how to avoid them. He identified some areas on campus that are possible causes of trip, slip and fall and referred them to the maintenance crew to fix and remedy them. He further encouraged staff to report safety hazards to HR and security to be able to avoid them.

The topic of mentoring, modelling and monitoring was discussed by Career Development Director Sneha Rao. Mentoring is a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship that most often occurs between a senior and junior employee for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often the mentor and mentee are internal to an organization, and there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance. Effective mentors often act as role models and sounding boards for their mentee and provide guidance to help them reach their goals. (Association for Talent Development)

Rao emphasized that mentoring is not coaching and not counseling. Mentoring relationships are based upon advice giving and direction while coaching is not. Counseling is a paid-relationship in which underlying mental or psychological issues are addressed with solutions given by a medical professional.

Staff need to model or set examples for the students, Rao emphasized. Students learn and follow what they see in their mentors, so staff need to be an example for the students.

Monitoring, on the other hand, is a process to periodically collect, analyze and use information to actively manage performance, maximize positive impacts and minimize the risk of adverse impacts. It is an important part of effective management because it can provide early and ongoing information to help shape implementation in advance of evaluations. (Better Evaluation)

Water safety and recreation safety was discussed by Recreation Manager Victor Borceguin. He pointed out drowning as one of the activities safety officers need to take full attention to because it’s the most common problem when people re in the water, whether at eh beach or the swimming pool.

Summing up, SJCC management believes that if they are able to train their employees effectively, they will be more equipped to face challenges, achieve goals, and complete tasks successfully.

These are the reason why SJJC is conducting annual staff training and retraining in order to beef up their teams and equip their staff to be able to connect with their students effectively.

Want your company to stay with competitive edge in the 21st century?

Train your staff!