Asians also commit anti-Asian hate crimes

By Gilda Balan, Correspondent SAN FRANCISCO — Is there a hidden hatred of Asians against fellow Asians, but of different nationalities?

This is a question that needs to be answered in light of a recent event in China, where a Chinese man attacked and stabbed a Japanese mother and child, who were legal residents of China.

It may explain, in some ways, why Asian-Americans have attacked other Asian-Americans, when they should all ideally be united against hate crimes.That attack which happened last June 24 resulted in injuries to the mother and child.

And while both survived, a female bus attendant who tried to protect the Japanese nationals was killed.

The assailant was identified as an unemployed Chinese man in his 50s. News reports said that the attacker’s personal difficulties appear to have made him susceptible to ultranationalist online influencers who specialize in stoking animosity towards Japanese and Americans in order to attract followers and generate revenue.

Also last June, four American college instructors were stabbed in a park in Jilin, in northeast China.China has since shut down social media platforms specializing in nationalist posts promoting hatred of Japan.

An American resident in China told one local newspaper that the spate of recent knife attacks could be the result of stress caused by China’s current economic difficulties, including loss of income that drives many Chinese men to desperation.

The same may be said of the situation in the US, when the pandemic resulted in massive loss of jobs and the previous president laying the blame for the virus on China. A good number of the attacks against Asians and Asian Americans could be attributed to Americans who were either jobless or struggling to make ends meet.

Long before the pandemic, in one of the early cases of a hate crime committed by American men against an Asian American, Vincent Chin. Four decades ago, the 27-year-old was bludgeoned to death by two white autoworkers, fearful that they would lost their jobs to “foreigners.”

One assailant was acquitted of the murder raps, while the other was initially sentenced to 25 years in prison, but the sentence was later overturned. In other words, Chin never received the justice every person deserves.

In the recent China incident, there was an outpouring of support for the Japanese victims as well as the bus attendant who tried to save them, but there were also social media posts attacking Japan. This despite Japanese companies providing employment to hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens.Behind the majority of hate crimes, it seems that the real reason is that most attackers are, generally speaking, racists.