Bea Alonzo says she didn’t initiate breakup with Dominic Roque

By Jennifer T. Santos

Actress Bea Alonzo has a new revelation about her and ex-boyfriend Dominic Roque.

The revelation comes despite the rumors that Bea and Dominic are now both dating separately.

In a recent interview with GMA’s Nelson Canlas, Bea, 36, who is

Phylbert Angelli Ranollo Fagestrom in real lifem was asked who initiated the break up.

She had a ready reply: “Actually, that’s false! Hindi ako ang nakipag-break.” This means it was Dominic who initiated the breakup as she wanted to set the record straight.

Bea, however, has a plea. ” Pero huwag na natin pag-usapan y’on. Let’s leave it in the past, and it’s amicable. Okay naman kami,” she said.

” I think it will be disrespectful to the relationship and to the other person to talk about it,” she said. “It’s a very sensitive topic. And gusto kong bigyang ng respeto at gusto kong iwan sa magandang paraan what we had.”

Yes, it was Dominic who broke up with Bea. Contrary to the initial news that Bea çalled off their wedding.

Once and for all, the actress wanted to put an end to the issue that it was her who ended her four-year relationship with Dominic.

She added: “Doon ako siguro mas naaapektuhan, kasi maraming nag-i-spread ng false narratives about my life. And when you’re going through something really difficult in your life, and you have other people narrating it for you in a different way, very different from the way you see it, and very different from the truth, sobrang sakit niya.”

“Kasi, yes, it affects you because it’s one thing to go through something silently, like a very, very huge heartbreak. But it’s another thing to be going through it in front of the public na iba yung narrative.” she narrated.

Bea stars in upcoming GMA Prime series “Widow’s War” with Carla Abellana. The murder-mystery spinoff of “Widow’s Web” and “Royal Blood” will premiere on July 1.

Bea and Dominic began dating in January 2021. They got engaged in July last year and planned to get married this year.

After rumors of their breakup began spreading, Boy Abunda announced their separation on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” back in February. The couple then issued their own statement confirming their split.

In a joint statement last February, Bea and Dominic confirmed that they have ended their engagement, putting to rest weeks of rumors surrounding the pair’s relationship status.

In a statement posted jointly on their Instagram accounts, Alonzo and Roque said the split was a mutual decision.

“After much thought, consideration, and care, we have mutually decided to amicably end our engagement. It was not an easy decision,” the two said.

“We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions and insults,” they said.

ABS-CBN reported the couple said they broke their silence after various personalities publicly spoke about their relationship.

“Some even confirmed our break-up without our consent and some created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false, so we felt the need to share this announcement with great sadness, for our peace of mind and our families,” they said.

Both Bea and Dominic asked the public for privacy and to “kindly spare us from more cruel and very hurtful words thrown on social media.”