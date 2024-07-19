Big majority of Filipinos unhappy with Marcos handling of economy?

By Beting Laygo Dolor, Editor

MANILA — Not just a majority but a huge majority of Filipinos disapprove of the Marcos administration’s handling of the economy.

Specifically, no less than 76 percent, or more than three out of four Filipinos, disapprove of the government’s performance where inflation is concerned.

So says a recent Pulse Asia survey, the results of which were released to media last week.

The administration has been struggling to shore up business sentiment, with its attempts to tame inflation generally considered a failure.

Nowhere is this more apparent than the market price of rice – the country’s principal staple food – which has been hovering at the PHP60/kilo (a little under US$1) mark, far from the promised PHP20/kilo (US$0.34) that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promised to deliver at the start of his term.

The administration has been taking remedial measures to bring down the price of rice to no avail. In its latest promise, the regime said that PHP29/kilo (US$0.50) would be possible by the end of August.

According to the Pulse Asia survey, the overwhelming majority of Filipinos disapproved of how the Marcos administration was addressing inflation, or the rate of increase in the prices of goods and services.

The survey was taken from June 17 to 24, and showed a five percent increase from the previous quarter’s figure of 71 percent.

In contrast, a mere five percent approved of the administration’s performance in controlling inflation, while 19 percent were undecided.

The survey also showed that the government’s attempts at reducing poverty had the second highest disapproval rating of 51 percent. This was a nine percentage point hike from the 42 percent registered in March 2024.

It is worth noting that more than a year ago, in April of 2023, a similar Pulse Asia survey had only a slim majority of 52 percent of Filipinos disapproving of the way Marcos was handling inflation.

Public grumblings over the administration’s mishandling of the economy are not uncommon.

At a recent queue at one of the country’s largest drugstore chains, a senior citizen complained that she was now spending close to double what she had been paying for essential medication from just two years ago.

“I used to spend PHP5,000 (US$86) a month for my maintenance meds,” she told Philippine News Today, “Now I have to pay PHP8,500 (US$146.55) for the exact same medicines.”

Speaking in the vernacular, the cashier shook her head and said, “There’s nothing we can do about it, ma’am.”

The recent increase in daily minimum wage of PHP35 (US$0.60) was “useless,” she added.

The daily minimum wage is now PHP645 (US$11.12) a day effective this week, from the previous PHP610/day (US$10.51).

On the plus side, 26 percent of adult Filipinos said the administration was doing a good job in improving infrastructure. While 24 percent said the government was delivering on its vow to defend national sovereignty.

The June 2024 Pulse Asia survey used face-to-face interviews with 2,400 respondents aged 18 and above. It has a plus or minus margin of error of two percent, with a 95 percent confidence level.