Bilingual Filipino/English Language Voter Information Session Set

REDWOOD CITY – Learn to get involved in the electoral process!

“Alamin kung paano makisali sa proseso ng electoral!”

The Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center will present this informative workshop on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Itatanghal ng Pilipino Bayanihan Center ang informative workshop na ito sa Huwebes, Pebrero 15, 2024 simula 6:30 ng gabi hanggang 7:30 ng gabi.

If you are unable to attend, please call our multilingual phone hotline at 888.761.8683 to request election materials or other voter information in Filipino.

Kung hindi makadalo, mangyaring tawagan ang aming multilingual na hotline ng telepono sa 888.761.8683 upang humiling ng mga materyales sa halalan o iba pang impormasyon ng botante sa Filipino.

Here’s the Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4027592884

(From Mark Church, Chief Elections Officer & Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder, San Mateo County Elections, smsacre.gov/elections)