Bonta leads FilAms at DNC, firms up support for Harris-Walz ticket

By Claire Morales True, Managing Editor

CHICAGO, Illinois – Attorney General Rob Bonta of California and State Representative Maria Cervania of North Carolina are leading the 40 Filipino American delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug 19–23, 2024 as they firmed up support for the tandem of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz for president and vice president.

Bonta, the first FilAm to be named and elected as California Attorney General, a post once occupied by Vice President Kamala Harris, serves as Honorary Chair and Representative Cervania will serve as Honorary Deputy Chair of the Filipino Americans for Harris Walz delegation, according to the group in a statement sent to Philippine News Today.

Over 40 Filipino American delegates from across the nation represent states in the convention such as California, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia and the territories of Guam and Northern Marianas Islands.

On their first day in the event, Bonta and the FilAm delegates moved to boost the Filipino Americans for Harris-Walz (FAFHW) as the convention readied to formally proclaim Harris-Walz tandem for president and vice president.

The convention has for its theme “For the People” which set the tone for a day filled with heartfelt messages and meaningful connections. The Harris-Walz ticket’s commitment to serving the American people stood in sharp contrast to the self-serving agenda of the opposition.

Throughout the evening, voices from across the Democratic coalition came together to honor President Joe Biden’s lasting legacy, celebrating his role in “Building Back” America by protecting the backbone of our country—the middle class and working families.

So far, former President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and former First Laldy Hillary Clinton led powerful Democrats leaders in endorsing Harris and Walz even as they paid tribute to US President Joe Biden. Former President Bill Blinton and other Democratcs stalwarts were also scheduled to speak in the convention.

The day began with the DNC Convention Caucus & Council Meetings, where FAFHW delegates and volunteers gathered to discuss key issues affecting various communities, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, small businesses, labor, Black Americans, and the LGBTQ+ community.

The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and energy, as many attendees were experiencing their first political event, inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris’s journey. Their excitement and passion highlighted the grassroots spirit driving this campaign forward.

In the afternoon, FAFHW co-hosted the AANHPI Field Operations Briefing, a crucial event focused on turning the energy from the DNC Convention into actionable steps to secure votes from the AANHPI community. The briefing highlighted strategies for mobilizing voters and emphasized the importance of collective action in the upcoming election. FAFHW’s involvement underscored its dedication to ensuring that the voices of the AANHPI community are heard loud and clear at the ballot box.

FAFHW representatives also attended a “Lunch & Learn” session organized by the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS), featuring Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, Senator Tammy Duckworth, and Ambassador Katherine Tai. The session underscored the importance of building a pipeline for future AAPI leaders and the critical role of representation in government. Many FAFHW members, proud alumni of APAICS programming, exemplify how these initiatives nurture leadership within the Filipino American community.

The FAFHW members then gathered for A National Family Gathering, an intergenerational event organized by Hon. Mark Pulido, former Mayor of Cerritos and FAFHW National Co-Chair for 2020. The gathering brought together members of all ages to celebrate and support one another, reflecting the deep bonds within the community.

From honoring the foundational work of Filipino American pioneers like Joe Montano, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine’s District Director, the group celebrated the next generation of college student leaders who raised their own funds to attend the convention.

The event was a heartfelt reminder of the enduring commitment of Filipino Americans to civic engagement and our community’s future.

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su and California Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke passionately about the importance of community leadership. Hon. Melissa Ramoso, FAFHW National Co-Chair introduced Attorney General Bonta and spoke about the history of FilAms efforts at Democratic National Conventions through the years.

With 40 plus delegates strong and 50 volunteers on the ground at convention, it has been an incredible gathering of family and organizing. Bonta also highlighted the rich history of Filipino American organizing and fighting for rights, underscoring the community’s long-standing commitment to justice and equity.

The official convention program that followed was a powerful tribute to the achievements of the Biden-Harris Administration, with speakers reflecting on President Biden’s leadership in delivering life-changing policies for all Americans. “We wouldn’t be here without Joe Biden – his courage and leadership have laid the foundation for our convention,” said Democratic National Convention Executive Director Alex Hornbrook.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton echoed this sentiment, saying, “On her first day in court, Kamala said five words that guide her still: ‘Kamala Harris, for the people.’ That’s something Donald Trump will never understand.”

In his remarks, President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing battle for the soul of America, emphasizing how democracy has prevailed and delivered under his administration. He called on Americans to continue this fight with Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz, ensuring that democracy is preserved.

Biden concluded with a powerful message of optimism, stating, “I can honestly say I’m more optimistic about the future than I was when I was elected as a 29-year-old first-time senator.” This note of hope and inspiration resonated deeply with the audience, leaving them energized for the road ahead.

The night concluded with FAFHW members joining key receptions hosted by APIAVote and unions such as AFT, AFSCME, NEA, and SEIU. At the APIAVote reception, FAFHW National Co-Chair Mario Salazar remarked, “There was a 47% growth rate in AAPI voting in 2020, and we can expect those record trends to continue.” His words underscored the importance of sustaining this momentum, reminding everyone that through unity and dedication, we can build an even brighter future for all.

AG Rob Bonta is an American lawyer and politician serving as the Attorney General of California since 2021. A member of the Democratic Party, he previously served as a Member of the California State Assembly for the 18th District from 2012 to 2021 and as a Member of the Alameda City Council from 2010 to 2012.



The first Filipino American to serve in the California State Legislature, Bonta chaired the California Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus.



After Xavier Becerra resigned as Attorney General to become U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Bonta was appointed by California Governor Gavin Newsom to replace him. Bonta was sworn in on April 23, 2021, becoming the first Filipino American to hold the office.



Bonta was elected to a full four-year term in office in 2022. Born in Quezon City, Philippines, Attorney General Bonta immigrated to California with his family as an infant. He is the son of a proud native Filipino mother and a father who taught him the value of public service to his community. He is married to California Assemblymember Mia Bonta, and they are the proud parents of three children Reina, Iliana, and Andres.



Maria Cervania is a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, who has represented the 41st district (including portions of western Wake County since 2023).



Cervania previously served on the Wake County Board of Commissioners from 2020 to 2022. She is the first Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) person to be elected to the Wake County Board of Commissioners.



She was born in Vietnam while her father was deployed in the U.S. Navy. She grew up in Sunnyvale, California when her father retired from the Navy. Her mother worked in technology in Silicon Valley. She graduated from the University of California – Berkeley with an Integrated Biology and Physical Education degree.



She taught Anatomy in the Berkeley Unified School District and Physical Education in the Oakland School District. She pursued a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of Illinois in Chicago. She served as President of the American Public Health Association Student Caucus and Editorial Board member of the American Journal of Public Health.She met and married her husband Jon Cervania in Texas. They later moved to North Carolina.



In 2020 she was elected Wake County Commissioner, North Carolina. She was the first Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) elected to the Wake County Board of Commissioners and first Filipino American elected to office in North Carolina.



The following Filipino American delegates listed below will represent:



Alaska

Ms. Genevieve Mina



California

Ms. Vanessa Carr

Dr. Angelica Cortez

Mr. Gabriel Quinto

Ms. Gloria Pulido

Hon. Mark Pulido

Hon. Frank Yokoyama

Mr. Chris Mateo

Mr. Alex De Ocampo

Mr. Arnel Dino

Mr. Christian Figueroa

Hon. Melissa Ramoso

Ms. Meredith Curry-Nunez

Hon. Rob Bonta

Hon. Todd Gloria

Ms. Johanna Hester

Hon. Juslyn Manalo

Ms. Mona Pasquil



Guam

Hon. Regine Lee

Hon. Rory Respicio

Ms. Sarah Thomas Nededog

Mr. Lawrence Alcairo

Ms. Rikki Orsini



Hawaii

Hon. Joy S. Buenaventura

Mr. Tyler Dos Santos-Tam



Illinois

Ms. Julianne Micoleta

Ms. Aurora Austriaco



Marianas Pacific

Mrs. Joan Flores Reyes



Nevada

Hon. Erica Mosa



New Hampshire

Hon. Luz Bay



New Jersey

Ms. Ludivina Hughes

Hon. Arvin Amatorio



New York

Mr. Glenn D. Magpantay



North Carolina

Hon. Maria Cervania

Mr. Edward Binanay



Northern Mariana Islands

Ms. Shawna Indalecio



Virginia

Ms. Rose FabiaHon. Hon. Bobby Scott



Washington

Mr. Gavin Cruz



Wisconsin

Mr. Reynaldo Villar

Filipino Americans for Harris Walz (FAFHW) is a multi-generational volunteer group of U.S. Filipino American Citizens who support and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President and Governor Tim Walz for Vice President and Democrats who are running for Federal, State and local elective office. It is the officially recognized AANHPI affinity group by the Harris for President Campaign.