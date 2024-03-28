Canepa: School principal a hero for student street safety improvements

REDWOOD CITY – San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Vice President and Metropolitan Transportation Commissioner David J. Canepa hosted a ribbon cutting to unveil the completion of the MTC-funded $2 million Broadmoor Safe Routes to School Pedestrian Improvements Project between two neighborhood-serving schools that was prompted by Garden Village Elementary School Principal Nuala O’Sullivan-Haley advocating for the safety of her students and families who walk to school.

The ribbon cutting was held at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, at the student drop off location on South Park Plaza Drive between Benjamin Franklin Intermediate School and Garden Village Elementary School, Broadmoor/Daly City.

“Some motorists have been treating these streets like racetracks and hopefully this project will put an end to that,” Canepa said. “This is the first major infrastructure project in unincorporated Broadmoor in decades and we wouldn’t be cutting the ribbon if it weren’t for the heroic effort by a school principal who fought on behalf of her students to improve the treacherous conditions that existed on the nearby sidewalks and roads. But we’re not done yet, the next step I’m working on is to reduce the speed limit in the area when school is in session down to 15 mph.”

The Broadmoor Safe Routes to School Pedestrian Improvements Project includes a raised midblock crosswalk, bulb-outs, ADA curb ramps, pedestrian and traffic signals, as well as road surfacing treatment and striping improvements near Garden Village Elementary School and Benjamin Franklin Intermediate School to increase visibility, shorten crossing distances and serve as traffic calming features to slow traffic.