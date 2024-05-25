Carlos Yulo hauls 4 golds in Asian Championships, Obiena wins in Los Angeles tourney

MANILA/TASHKENT – Filipino Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo on Sunday concluded his campaign in the 2024 Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships with two more gold medals.

Yulo ruled the vault and the parallel bars at the Gymnastics Sport Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan to finish with four golds in the competition.

Alson on Sunday, meanwhile, Filipino Olympic pole vaulter Ernest J Obiena bagged another gold medal a few months before the Paris Olympics after ruling the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix.

Obiena reigned supreme in the event after finishing the tourney with 5.80 meters.

This is the third pole vault championship for the 28-year-old Obiena this year.

In February this year, Obiena snagged the top place in the Memorial Josip Gasparac indoor event in Croatia and the ISTAF Indoor 2024 in Berlin.

The Olympic-bound Carlos Yulo earlier won the individual all-around and the floor exercise, each time beating Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi to the top of the podium.

In the vault, Yulo scored 14.883 to hold off home bet Abdulaziz Mirvaliev, who scored 14.783. Malaysia’s Muhammad Sharul Aimy was third with a score of 14.466.

Another Filipino gymnast, Juancho Besana, placed fourth after scoring 14.150.

Yulo made it four golds with a dominant performance in the parallel bars, scoring 15.133 to finish ahead of China’s Yin Dehang (15.033). Another Uzbek gymnast, Rasuljon Abdurakhimov, took the bronze with a score of 14.866.

However, Yulo missed out on the podium in the horizontal bar, where his score of 13.433 was only good for fourth place.

Kazakhstan’s Karimi, performing last, claimed the gold with a score of 15.033, followed by China’s Tian Hao (14.300) and China’s Liao Jialei (13.800).

Yulo’s younger brother, Karl Eldrew, will take home a gold medal of his own after ruling the vault in the junior division.