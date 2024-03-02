Catriona Gray, Sam Milby on verge of breakup?

It appears Filipino-Australian beauty queen Catriona Gray and Filipino America Sam Milby are on the verge of separation.

After the breakup of Kathryn Bernardo with Daniel Padilla and Bea Alonzo with Dominic Roque, the showbiz industry thus is is abuzz with tales that it may be a season of breakups, although some actors appeared to be on the way to the altar or have walked down the aisle like Lucky Manzano and Jessy Mendiola.

“Parang malapit na mag-break lahat” was the comment of some Pinoys after Cornerstone Entertainment, the talent agency of both Catriona and Sam, admitted that couple are among the latest showbiz lovers whose relationship is facing “some challenges.”

Published reports in Manila and those aired on radio and television showed that the talent agency on Wednesday, February 28, admitted that while the pair are dealing with issues, they are “actively working on resolving” it together.

“We kindly request that everyone respect their privacy during this time as they navigate through this situation. We appreciate the concern and well-wishes from all those who have shown support to the couple,” Cornerstone Entertainment said in a statement.

Cornerstone also requested everyone to respect the couple’s privacy as they “navigate through this situation.”

“We appreciate the concern and well-wishes from all those who have shown support for the couple,” they added.

Breakup rumors began to swirl after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Catriona wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in her recent posts.

However, Catriona seemingly debunked the rumors after posting a carousel of photos that included a photo of their furbabies. She also tagged Sam, 39, who was born in Troy, Ohio.

Just last week, Cat and Sam were spotted together at an event with actress Isabel Oli.

Catriona and Sam got engaged in February 2023.