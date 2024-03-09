CHINA ‘ATTACKS’ OF PHL SHIPS IN WEST PHL SEA ESCALATE; U.S., others air concern, warn Beijing

By ALFRED GABOT and CLAIRE MORALES TRUE

Editor in Chief and Managing Editor

MANILA/WASHINGTON/MELBOURNE – Tension exploded to new heights in West Philippine Sea after China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia ships attacked on March 5 Philippine vessels in the area with water cannons and dangerous maneuvers that resulted to collision and injuries to four Filipinos, including reportedly the chief of Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command who was on board one of the ships.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., speaking in Melbourne, Australia, immediately described the actions by China against Philippine vessels “with great alarm,” prompting the United States, Japan and other allies to warn China, short of possibly invoking the Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty.

Marcos, however, cautioned that the incident may not yet justify counter-measure under the US-Philippines defense pact.

“We continue to view with great alarm this continuing dangerous maneuvers and dangerous actions that are being done against our seamen, our coast guard,” Marcos said in Melbourne.

The latest confrontations on the way to Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, in the Spratly Island chain of the West Philippine Sea was described by a Filipino military commander as “the worst” in two years.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. later said the military has adopted the new Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept to defend Philippine territory, including its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) which encompasses the West Philippine Sea and the vast Philippine Rise (Benham Rise).

Teodoro made the statement as Chinese President Xi Jinping called for coordination of military strategy at sea and prepare for potential maritime conflicts.

Meanwhile, operations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) will continue despite increasing harassment from Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and their maritime militia, Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said.

Carlos said they are “undeterred” and “will not yield”.

The Philippine Coast Guard said China Coast Guard and militia ships caused two collisions with Philippine boats and water cannoned one of them,

In Washington, the US through the State State Department criticized China for its “provocative actions,” including the use of water cannons against a resupply boat that injured four Filipino service members while they were en route to Ayungin Shoal. US State Department Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink later accused Beijing of using “coercion to intimidate partners” as he criticized its fresh hostilities in the disputed waterway. “The United States continues through our own operations to be physically present, in the region on a daily basis, and we continue to fly, sell, and operate, everywhere that international law allows, demonstrating thereby that all countries share those same rights,” he said. “So our goal, again, is to promote peace and stability, security and prosperity, promote, respect for international law, peaceful resolution of disputes, but also ensure that countries have their own ability to protect their sovereignty and their own interests,” he said.

In Manila, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay.Carlson said China’s dangerous maneuvers at the shoal “endangered lives, resulted in injuries, and damaged Philippine Coast Guard vessels in the Philippine exclusive economic zone.”

“The United States stands with the Philippines and proponents of international law in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Carlson said in a statement on X. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US stands with the Philippines against these acts and was in “discussion” with the government about the latest incident. “The latest actions, which are just the most recent in a series of provocative actions by the PRC (People’s Republic of China), demonstrate once again a reckless disregard by the PRC for the safety of Filipinos and also for international law,” he said in a briefing in the US capital on Wednesday (Manila time). “By impeding the safe operation of Philippine vessels carrying provisions to Filipino service members stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, the PRC interfered in lawful Philippine maritime operations and in Philippine vessels’ exercise of high-seas freedom of navigation,” he added. The State Department said under the 2016 Arbitral Ruling, China has “no lawful maritime claims to the waters” around Ayungin Shoal as the feature is a low-tide elevation located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. “As provided under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention, the 2016 arbitral decision is final and legally binding on the PRC and the Philippines, and the United States calls upon the PRC to abide by the ruling and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct,” Miller said. Miller reiterated that the US is committed to the Mutual Defense Treaty, adding that this extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft – including those of its Coast Guard – anywhere in the South China Sea. Asked whether the use of water cannon and actions that led to the collision constitute an armed attack, Miller said he would not “speculate or get out ahead of any discussions in this regard”. The State Department statement came a day after the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs summoned Chinese Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Zhou Zhiyong to protest the Chinese Coast Guard’s March 5 maneuvers, blocking, and use of water cannons that damaged Filipino vessels and injured four people. The US Embassy did not provide specific details on the dates of talks between Manila and Washington DC but said there are regular conversations with their Filipino counterparts “at all levels” and that “these interactions were part of those discussions.” In Melbourne, meanwhile, Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for restraint in the contested South China Sea in their statement ending their three-day conference. A joint statement by Australia and ASEAN called for “rules-based” order in the Indo Pacific, as Beijing looks to increase its presence in the South China Sea. “We recognise the benefits of having the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity,” the statement said. “We encourage all countries to avoid any unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability in the region.”

Throughout the operation, the PCG vessels faced dangerous maneuvers and blocking from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Chinese Maritime Militia,” Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said.

“Their reckless and illegal actions led to a collision between MRRV-4407 and China Coast Guard 21555 that resulted to minor structural damage to the PCG vessel,” he added.

In a related development, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) praised the Philippines for having “consistently complied” with the Arbitral Award on the South China Sea.

“The arbitral award is final and legally binding on the parties to the dispute under the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and Japan strongly hopes that the parties’ compliance with the award will lead to the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea,” it said in a statement dated March 6.

Japan, it said, has consistently advocated upholding the rule of law at sea, and would continue to cooperate with the international community such as ASEAN Member States and the United States to protect the free and open international order in the region.

The Japanese MOFA reiterated that the issue concerning the South China Sea is “directly related to the peace and stability of the region” and is a legitimate concern of the international community.

Meanwhile, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement: “The use of water cannons by the CCG vessels shattered the wind shield of Unaizah May 4, causing minor injuries to at least four personnel on board.”

The injured Filipino personnel were treated by the crew of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Sindangan.

Other related developments:

1. Rep. Neptali Gonzales II, chairperson of the House Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) called for sufficient funding in the 2025 national budget to strengthen the country’s capacity to protect the WPS. He said Congress had to reallocate P1.23 billion in confidential funds from civilian government agencies to security agencies under the 2024 national budget amid escalating tensions with China in the WPS. 2. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the country’s territorial dispute with China over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) can be solved by rallying support from the international community through continued transparency efforts. At

the PCG WPS Transparency Office in Manila, Commodore Jay Tarriela said the transparency strategy adopted by the government against Chinese aggression has been largely successful in achieving its objectives.

3. Senator Francis Tolentino said any attempt by China to challenge the unanimously approved Senate Bill No. 2492 or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act is “futile” and would not deter Filipinos from upholding their rights under international law.

4. Rep. Neptali Gonzales II, chairperson of the House Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) called for sufficient funding in the 2025 national budget to strengthen the country’s capacity to protect the WPS. He said Congress had to reallocate P1.23 billion in confidential funds from civilian government agencies to security agencies under the 2024 national budget amid escalating tensions with China in the WPS.

5. Think-tank Stratbase ADR Institute condemned China’s persistent and increasing aggression in the West Philippine Sea, which was highlighted by its latest attempts to impede Manila’s rotation and reprovisioning (RORE) mission for the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) contingent.