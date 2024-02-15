Daniel Padilla still a certified Kapamilya, bares new projects, thanks Kathryn, fans

ABS-CBN has been Daniel Padilla’s home for 15 years.

After the contract signing, the ABS-CBN executives thanked Padilla for fulfilling his words to remain a Kapamilya.

” I’m sure you will achieve bigger and better successes and you will become what God has destined you to be. Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal mo sa amin sa pamilya mo rito sa ABS-CBN. We are grateful that you continue to be our Kapamilya and I want you to know that ABS-CBN will also be here for you always, no matter what,” Katigbak assured Padilla.

Padilla has proven his supremacy in acting, music, concert, sports, endorsements and love from fans.

Asked of his secret when it comes to success in his career, Padilla said: “Well isa lang naman, being true to yourself. ‘Yun lang naman ang ino-offer ko simula nang magsimula ako sa industriya na ito — just me being myself na ipinapakita ko sa tao, hinding-hindi nagbago ‘yon. At siyempre sa trabaho, dedication, ‘yung dedication mo rin sa mga mga tao na manonood noon. Pagdating sa musika ‘yun mga makikinig sa music na ‘yon.”

Padilla also did not forget to thank his loyal fans.

“I am just very truly grateful sa tiwala at pagmamahal. Sa mga fans wala na akong hihilingin pa just thankful to you,” Padilla said.

“I get random messages kasama ang positive, negative messages magkakasama ‘yan and I truly appreciate that it makes me human. So thank you very much. ‘Yung mga mensahe niyo ay masakit man — totoo. At ‘yung iba nagbibigay ng positive messages, ang sarap sa puso kung alam niyo lang. Ang dami ko ring natutunan sa inyo. I thought ‘yung experiences ko sa buhay ay marami na pero talagang hindi natatapos ang learning. Experiences in life it brings you down, it brings you back up, ganun talaga ang buhay. Kailangan natin tanggapin na may mga pangyayari na hindi mansang-ayon sa atin, o hindi man natin gusto pero it was bound to happen, ganun talaga. I think planado ng Diyos ang lahat ng bagay hindi ba at sa kanya ko na lang ibinibigay lahat,” Padilla said.

Padilla said that aside from his work, he wants to spend more time with his family and friends.

“I want to enjoy life. ‘Yun muna ang focus ko work and family,” he said.