Daniel Padilla still a certified Kapamilya, bares new projects, thanks Kathryn, fans
During his special “Forever Kapamilya” contract signing, Daniel expressed his gratitude to ABS-CBN executives, industry mentors, co-workers, brand partners, family, friends, fans, and the people who have been instrumental in his career and personal growth.
“Gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa aking bosses sa tiwala po na binibigay ninyo at totoong pagmamahal po na binibigay ninyo. Maraming, maraming salamat,” Daniel expressed.
ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak gave a meaningful message to Daniel saying, “When we lost our franchise may tinext ka sa akin, ‘salamat po sa pakikipaglaban, nagawa niyo na ho ang lahat. Ngayon ang Diyos na po ang bahala.’ So Deej, ibabalik ko sa’yo ang message mo sa akin. Masipag kang tao, isang artistang magaling, at isang anak na nagmamahal sa kanyang pamilya. Gawin mo lahat to be the best version of you and then Diyos na ang bahala. I’m sure you will achieve bigger and better successes and you will become what God has destined you to be.”
ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes also thanked Daniel for his loyalty to ABS-CBN over the past 15 years and commended the actor.
“We are forever grateful that we have a Daniel Padilla as a Kapamilya and we will forever be your Kapamilya. Supremo but grounded, supremo but generous, supremo but compassionate. Mahal ka namin, DJ,” she said.
Padilla thanked former girlfriend and long-time on screen partner Kathryn Bernardo after he renewed his contract with ABS-CBN. Kathryn earlier renewed her contract with ABS-CBN
“Siyempre hindi ko pwedeng kalimutan si Kathryn. Maraming maraming salamat Kathryn sa ating maraming taon na pinagsamahan. You know, hinding-hindi mawawala sa puso ko ang magaganda nating memories at ang ating mga adventures at journeys na pinagsamahan. Thank you very much,” Padilla said.
Bernardo and Padilla separately took to Instagram to announce that they have ended their 11-year relationship last November 30.
Padilla also expressed his gratitude to the fans of his love team with Bernardo.
“At siyempre lalahatin ko na ang lahat ng KathNiel, maraming maraming salamat sa lahat ng taon ng pagmamahal at pagsasama natin. Hinding-hindi mawawala sa puso ko at sa aking memories, ang ating masasayang pinagsamahan. All good memories ang ating masasayang pinagsamahan. All good memories for me at walang walang makakatalo sa mga memories na ‘yon. And for me wala pa ring fans club na makakatalo sa KathNiel. Sorry but it’s true,” Padilla said.
Padilla said that aside from his work, he wants to spend more time with his famil
Daniel revealed some of the projects that he will be doing, including new music that he will create.
“I’ll make music first. Gawa muna ako music. I’ll have something with Ely Buendia. May mga gagawin. Secret pa. Secret muna,” Daniel said.
ABS-CBN has been Daniel Padilla’s home for 15 years.
After the contract signing, the ABS-CBN executives thanked Padilla for fulfilling his words to remain a Kapamilya.
” I’m sure you will achieve bigger and better successes and you will become what God has destined you to be. Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal mo sa amin sa pamilya mo rito sa ABS-CBN. We are grateful that you continue to be our Kapamilya and I want you to know that ABS-CBN will also be here for you always, no matter what,” Katigbak assured Padilla.
Padilla has proven his supremacy in acting, music, concert, sports, endorsements and love from fans.
Asked of his secret when it comes to success in his career, Padilla said: “Well isa lang naman, being true to yourself. ‘Yun lang naman ang ino-offer ko simula nang magsimula ako sa industriya na ito — just me being myself na ipinapakita ko sa tao, hinding-hindi nagbago ‘yon. At siyempre sa trabaho, dedication, ‘yung dedication mo rin sa mga mga tao na manonood noon. Pagdating sa musika ‘yun mga makikinig sa music na ‘yon.”
Padilla also did not forget to thank his loyal fans.
“I am just very truly grateful sa tiwala at pagmamahal. Sa mga fans wala na akong hihilingin pa just thankful to you,” Padilla said.
“I get random messages kasama ang positive, negative messages magkakasama ‘yan and I truly appreciate that it makes me human. So thank you very much. ‘Yung mga mensahe niyo ay masakit man — totoo. At ‘yung iba nagbibigay ng positive messages, ang sarap sa puso kung alam niyo lang. Ang dami ko ring natutunan sa inyo. I thought ‘yung experiences ko sa buhay ay marami na pero talagang hindi natatapos ang learning. Experiences in life it brings you down, it brings you back up, ganun talaga ang buhay. Kailangan natin tanggapin na may mga pangyayari na hindi mansang-ayon sa atin, o hindi man natin gusto pero it was bound to happen, ganun talaga. I think planado ng Diyos ang lahat ng bagay hindi ba at sa kanya ko na lang ibinibigay lahat,” Padilla said.
Padilla said that aside from his work, he wants to spend more time with his family and friends.
For Daniel Padilla, this year isn’t the time to look for a new love, ABS-CBN reported.
“No, definitely not. Love for human nature ‘yun ang hinahanap ko. … Trabaho muna ‘ko, wala muna akong love, love. I want to work on myself. I need to love myself first,” Padilla said as he sat down with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe for “On Cue” after he renewed a contract with ABS-CBN on February 12.
Padilla also stressed the importance of his family, which he said he realized after everything that happened during these past months.
“Ngayon ko mas na-appreciate at nakita na in deeper level ‘yun bond ko sa mga utol ko ngayon. Kaya minsan doon mo lang masasabi na legit pala ‘yon na sa panahon ng madidilim, pamilya mo rin ang liwanag. Sila lang talaga. Super na-appreciate ko sila talaga,” Padilla said.
Padilla also acknowledged the support of his loyal fans who have sent him messages, which he said he really appreciates.
“That’s life. That’s balance. Hindi pwedeng lahat galit lang, hindi pwedeng lahat masaya lang. It’s a perfect balance, ganoon talaga. Lalapag ka rin,” he said.
“Kahit doon sa mga nag-move on na sa akin, it’s okay. Walid ‘yung nararamdaman nila sa akin. At kung nararamdaman nila eh nararamdaman nila ‘yon at hindi ko na sila mapipigilan. At sa mga nandoon pa rin sa akin, I appreciate them very,very much. They know me. I don’t have to explain myself to them kilala nila ako,” the actor added.
The actor also acknowledged the support of his loyal friends, saying what happened was a “super, super” humanizing moment for him.
For his personal goals this year, Padilla said he is excited to travel and for his non-showbiz ventures.
“Ang dami ko lang gagawin sa labas ng industriya. I am very excited at gusto ko mag-travel nang mag-travel,” said Padilla, who wants to return to Vietnam.