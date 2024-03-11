Diocese of Orange Welcomes the Poon Jesus Nazareno

    • Community

    On Friday, March 1, 2024, some 1500 Catholic faithful flocked to the Christ Cathedral in
    Garden Grove, CA defying the threat of rain forecast for that day, to welcome the Mahal
    na Poon Jesus Nazareno. Instead of rain, beautiful sunny skies prevailed so the planned
    procession took place around the Cathedral Campus. The procession consisted of the
    “carosa” (decorated flat carriage) bearing the Black Nazarene statue, hundreds of men
    and women praying the rosary in synchronized fashion as they followed the statue, and
    trumpeters for musical effect. The procession ended in the Cathedral where the Poon
    Nazareno was carried by the Hijos de Nazareno to the front side of the altar. A solemn
    Mass concelebrated by Bishop Kevin Vann, Christ Cathedral Rector Fr. Bao Thai, and the
    Alagad Ni Maria priests formally welcomed the Poon to the Diocese of Orange.

    Highlights of the liturgical celebration included the Holy Rosary Chamber Chorale of the
    Federation of Rosary Groups of Orange County (FFRG-OC) which provided liturgical
    music during the Mass. Deacon Cole Buzon, who did the gospel reading, will be
    ordained priest on June 8, 2024 and will become the first home-grown Filipino priest in
    Orange County. Everyone was invited to attend his ordination to be held at Christ
    Cathedral. Ike Quiaoit, Chair of the Diocese of Orange San Jose Filipino Ministry
    (DOSJFM), the sponsoring organization of this event, welcomed the congregation and
    thanked those who have been instrumental in bringing over the Poon Nazareno to
    California: Josephine Bautista, Roy Militante and Fr. Peter Lavin. In her closing remarks,
    Becky Tamondong, DOSJFM Vice Chair, thanked everyone present for supporting this
    endeavor aimed to deepen the faith of the Filipinos and Filipino-Americans in Orange
    County. She also announced the ongoing recruitment of the Hijos and Hijas de
    Nazareno – Catholic men and women who will primarily be in charge of the proper care
    and maintenance of the Poon Jesus Nazareno, which is here with us to stay. Contact us
    at info@dosjfm.com if interested.

    The Poon Jesus Nazareno is known for the miraculous healing it bestows to believers in
    need of healing. This replica of the Black Nazarene revered in Quiapo, Manila, was
    brought to Orange County through the benevolence of Josephine Bautista, a long time
    devotee of the Poon Nazareno. Through her devotion to the Poon, she herself was
    miraculously cured from cancer. She has since made it her mission to promote devotion
    to the Poon Nazareno. The Poon will be visiting various parishes. Communities or
    ministries interested in hosting a visit of the Poon in their parish may contact the
    DOSJFM via email at inter-parish-coordinators@dosjfm.org.
    By Becky Tamondong, DOSJFM, 3.7.24

