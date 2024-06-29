DOJ issues lookout bulletin vs. Bamban mayor, 17 others

BAMBAN/MANILA – The Department of Justice has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and 17 others.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla ordered the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to monitor the whereabouts of Guo, also referred to as “Guo Hua Ping”, and the 17 others, including former Technology and Resource Center director general Dennis Cunanan, should they attempt to leave the country.

“Sa bisa ng ILBO, ipinag uutos sa Bureau of Immigration na bantayan ang bawat kilos ng mga ito at i-alerto ang mga kinauukulan sa anumang tangka na lumabas ng bansa (By virtue of the ILBO, the Bureau of Immigration is ordered to monitor their every move and alert those in charge of any attempt to leave the country),” Justice Undersecretary Margarita Guttierrez said.

The order came after the filing of human trafficking cases against them at the DOJ last week in connection with the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO) hub in her municipality, which was raided in March for alleged illegal activities.

The BI, for its part, said it has started implementing the order by checking if Guo and the 17 others have pending arrest warrants or cases, and monitoring their whereabouts.

Guttierrez said the department would ask the court this week to issue a Preliminary Hold Departure Order (PHDO) against the subjects.

Aside from the human trafficking complaints filed against Guo and several others, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC)is also mulling to press more charges against the suspended mayor, this time, in connection with her alleged involvement in illegal (POGO) hubs in Porac, Pampanga.

PAOCC spokesman Dr. Winston John Casio said the digital footprints and paper trails of raided POGO hubs in Porac and Bamban established Guo’s connection to their operations.

Guo, whose identity and citizenship have been placed under scrutiny, was placed under a six-month preventive suspension without pay by the Office of the Ombudsman on May 31 following the administrative complaints of the Department of the Interior and Local Government for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the recent findings that Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping have matching fingerprints will not affect the cases filed against her.

“Nag-file na ng criminal cases against Alice Guo. There’s also been chatter about ‘yung fake identity niya… ‘Di naman ‘yan makakaapekto sa kanyang mga kaso,” DOJ spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic “Mico” Clavano IV said on the sidelines of a news forum in Quezon City.

(Criminal cases have already been filed against Alice Guo. There’s also been chatter about her fake identity. That won’t affect her cases.)

Meanwhile, three Chinese were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in coordination with the Clark Development Corp. (CDC) at Fontana Leisure Park in Pampanga on Friday.

They are believed to have managed to escape authorities’ raids in POGO hubs in Bamban, Tarlac and in Porac, Pampanga.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspects served as managers of illegal POGO hubs and were alleged business partners of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

Meanwhile, PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said a former high ranking government official lobbied for licenses to be given a number of illegal POGOs in the country.