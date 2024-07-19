EDITORIAL: This is not America

The failed assassination try against presumed Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump came as more than a shock to everyone. It was met with disbelief, as something that happens in other countries, but not in the US.

This was President Joe Biden’s immediate reaction, although he evaded mention of the successful assassination of one US president and another who would have been president, John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy.

What happened to Mr. Trump would be closer to the experience of President Ronald Reagan, who survived what could have been a fatal shooting, were it not for the quick reflexes of his Secret Service security.

Mr. Trump was lucky that he suffered little more than an ear injury, although the shooter managed to kill one spectator and seriously wound another in the audience attending the 45th POTUS’s Pennsylvania rally.

Sad to say, some of his partymates were quick to point to the Democrats as being behind the failed assassination. It was later found that the 20-year old shooter was not making a political statement, but was just typical of the series of mass murderers of recent vintage.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was a loner, with few friends and who was frequently bullied in school. He also had a fixation on guns. Frustrated in life, he was, in other words, a bomb waiting to explode. Crooks is the latest reason why gun ownership should be more regulated, and the assault weapon he used should not be allowed in civilian hands.

He could have shot at anyone, and Donald J. Trump just happened to be a convenient target.

This is not the time for emotional rhetoric and senseless finger pointing. Republicans and Democrats should think before they speak, especially when all they have to offer are baseless accusations that serve no purpose but to further inflame the situation.

Let no one forget that the important issue facing the country is which leader is more qualified to lead in these trying times.

We daresay that the 47th president will be among the most important in this era, whether his name is Biden or Trump. And considering the age of either men, their pick as their vice president is of equal importance.

Thus, the choice must also include Kamala Harris or JD Vance. It is what it is.

The November elections are mere months away. Now, more than ever, issue have to be discussed. Electing the wrong president can have very serious consequences for us all.

The US has produced great presidents and truly awful ones in the past. Think of Abraham Lincoln and Warren Harding as prime examples of the former and the latter.

Now, one side says the other party’s bet is too old, while the other side says the opposite camp’s candidate is too crazy.

We say enough of this. The America we want is the country that is a beacon for democracy. It must always be the land of the free and the home of the brave. Most of all, it must be a United States of America.

If there was ever a time to be united, it is now.