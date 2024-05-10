Fil-Am Jessica Caloza wins support of California Democratic Party

LOS ANGELES, CA—In a highly powerful demonstration of her extensive support from Democratic leaders and grassroots activists in the race for Assembly District 52, lifelong public servant Jessica Caloza’s campaign t announced that she garnered the endorsement of the California Democratic Party (CDP).



Caloza earned 42 out of the 57 total votes cast for AD-52, securing roughly 74% of the vote, the highest percentage of any candidate in California with a contested general election CDP endorsement process, while her opponent only received 10 votes.



Caloza released the following statement with the announced endorsement: “I’m truly honored to have the support of the dedicated leaders and grassroots activists of the California Democratic Party, who work tirelessly to elect leaders with the progressive values and proven track record to tackle the most critical issues facing our district and state. It’s incredibly humbling, and their support is a testament to the diverse coalition we have been building to represent all working families and communities. I’m deeply grateful for their vote of confidence and look forward to continue working together to fight for progress for all of us.”