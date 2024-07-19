FilAm Republicans weigh in on Trump assassination attempt

By Cesar Antonio Nucum Jr

SAN FRANCISCO – Many were expecting a regular campaign rally by a presidential candidate that pleasant sunny day in Butler County in Pennsylvania but many who watched in person and in their television screens were shocked when around a dozen of minutes into his speech, former President Donald Trump suddenly reached out to his right ear, ducked, and was promptly surrounded by his Secret Service Agents for protection and emerge on top of the stage again with right side of his face bloodied but managed to punch his fist to the air signaling he was okay.

In the initial investigation, it turned out that a 20-year old native of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania Thomas Matthew Crooks, registered as a Republican and believed to be acting alone as of press time, fired at least five rounds from a firearm owned by his father Matthew while perched in the roof of a building some 450 feet from where Trump was speaking. Former area fire chief Corey Comperatore was killed from the shooting and two other spectators were critically injured. Crooks was then shot by Secret Service snipers and killed on the scene.

Many were appalled that this attempt on the life of a prominent presidential candidate can be carried out despite supposed tight security accorded Trump as a former President himself.

Prominent California Filipino-American Republicans made known their thoughts about the incident.

Cristina Osmeña, a descendant of the famous Osmeña political clan in Cebu that boasts of having had a Philippine President (great grandfather Sergio), Senators (including father Serge, who was part of the great escape from detention during Martial Law) Congressmen, and countless number of politicians and who escribes herself as a little brown immigrant woman and a political refugee who attended Ateneo de Manila and is a UC Berkeley BA in English graduate said: “My initial reaction was muted because the headlines I read said that a crackling sound erupted at a Trump rally. That was the extent of the information initially reported. The story changed in increments. A crackling sound became gunshots and then a former President rushed to safety. Then I read that two were dead. It was not until late at night or the next day that the press started to call the incident an assassination attempt”.

“Later at night, I started seeing clips on the internet of prominent Democrats making flippant comments about “taking out Trump” and equally violent language from other high-profile people. Is it possible that an introverted 20-year old boy heard these messages and somehow thought it would be acceptable to turn violent words into violent action?” she added.

Osmena said: I think there is no way the assassination attempt was staged. First, the sniper killed an innocent. Second, he died. Third, if he meant to injure Trump’s ear and was off just a little, he would have killed Trump. That’s too risky to be staged. Finally, Trump didn’t have a motive to put himself at risk. He was already ahead in the polls going into the debate that finally forced the most loyal Democrats to question Joe Biden’s mental capacity. If anyone was in need of a desperate act, it was not Donald Trump’s campaign.”

“Given the shooter’s experience with firearms, Donald Trump should be considered extremely lucky he is alive. It might have been the wind or the way he turned his head. In any case, I think it was a near miss,’ she said. “What I find most puzzling is the lack of effectiveness of the Secret Service. It is typical to secure building rooftops ahead of an event like this. And yet, people in the audience were spotting (and saying) that someone with a gun was on a roof. I believe these warnings happened several minutes before any shots were fired. At the very least, the Secret Service was negligent.”

Osmena added: “I really think the political divisiveness has gone too far. Those who are in leadership positions need to make a concerted effort to dial down the animosity. After all, a democratic nation is not shaped by a population that is always in agreement–it is shaped by a process that allows its population to disagree with civility.”

Marc Ang is described as a politically independent conservative and spends a lot of his free time in activism, with a passion for issues involving race relations, law and order and American exceptionalism. He is also a community organizer in Southern California and the founder of AsianIndustryB2B who specializes in race relations and the minority conservative experience. His statement follows:

“My initial reaction was to hold off judgment until I received more details on what exactly happened. Once it was clear it was an assassination attempt, my speculation that it was a fanatical anti Trump activist was confirmed. The killer was so fanatical he registered as a Republican (despite being a donor to liberal Democrat organizations) to follow Trump around. He ultimately killed not Trump but one of his supporters, a fire chief and loving father who protected his daughters so they could live. That was the saddest part.

“No. the security detail for Trump was not sufficient. He had asked for more support from the Biden administration and Biden turned it down. Blood is on Biden’s hands. Also there is word out that one of the Secret Service agents spotted the gunman and was ordered not to act until the damage already occurred. This needs to be investigated further. It shows a terrible lack of judgment by the leadership of that “security” team.

“I find the efforts of Biden to speak with Trump questionable due to the nature of Biden’s mental health condition. Unfortunately, so much comes out of his mouth that I cannot keep track. Just a few weeks ago, he was calling for a “bullseye” on Trump, effectively encouraging violence. The Democrats have contributed to so much rhetoric that certain fringe elements of their base have been whipped up into such a hateful frenzy. Any efforts for “unity” seem insincere and more importantly, ineffective, in light of the way they have treated Trump from the nonstop media assault for 9 years now, and their own hateful rhetoric.

“I hope to see people wake up to how one sided, hyperbolic and deeply personal the left’s criticisms have been on the right. The division stoked by the left is greater than any “insensitive” politically incorrect statements made on the right. This false equivalence needs to be addressed. Let us be ok with political differences and stop attacking people so personally. This hatred based on nothing but the cult of personality has gotten us to this point. Can we all agree to disagree and move on without attaching so much negative emotion to politics?

“Trump’s survival and strength will bring more republicans and the right together. The left remains disjointed with an incumbent president who has proven to be a failure. The right will present a great show of unity which will attract many independents and Democrats to join a movement of sanity, realigned proper priorities for the direction of this country and an overall positive message. The strength and resilience of Trump will be contrasted with the left’s career politicians and lack of significant accomplishments. This assassination attempt is really just a culmination of the left’s 24/7 campaign of hatred towards Republicans, a singular obsession with the personality in Trump (also called Trump Derangement Syndrome) and the bread and butter values of the everyday American.

Christina Laskowski is a strategic advisor and senior consultant managing and supporting business transformation and technology investments, and her many active social involvements with the Philippines include:President and board member of Science and Technology Advisory Council (STAC) Silicon Valley which designed a strategic plan to develop a tech focused entrepreneurial ecosystem which serves as the framework for the Philippines startup ecosystem today; and also initiated memorandum of agreement (MOA) partner to DOST, DTI, DFA that in 2009 was eventually presented to then Philippine President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, among others.

Laskowski said: “My first reaction was shock but not surprise. When a person poses a risk for people in power, they do all they can to silence the person. They tried to put him in jail and that did not go so well so this seems to be the last resort.”

“My observation is that No, President Biden and his supporters are not sincere in Unity. If so, we would not have had riots and physical destruction take place without consequence. President Biden just made a gesture after the incident. If he and his supporters want Unity, they would not use negative language nor make light of the assassination attempt. The mainstream media downplayed the incident,” she added.

“This is an opportunity for many to wake up and see what is going on. Yes, this is an opportunity to unite and try to save our Country,” she said