Filipino Americans Kristina Knott, Yacine Guermali,  William Morrison shine in athletics championships meet

PASIG CITY – Sarah Dequinan displayed her awesome form in the women’s long jump last week to secure her second gold medal in the International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) Philippine Athletics Championships 2024 at PhilSports in Pasig City.

After winning the heptathlon with a score of 5,083 points on Thursday, the 31-year-old member of Team Malaybalay City, Bukidnon registered 5.93 meters in long jump to beat Far Eastern University’s (FEU) Angeline Ortiz (5.86m) and Bohol’s Diana Rysiamie Huraño (5.75m).

Filipino-American Yacine Guermali earlier ruled the men’s 5,000m event to claim the first gold medal in the meet at the Philsports track and field stadium in Pasig City.

He registered a best time of 14:18:83 among 58 runners, with national team mainstay Sonny Wagdos (14:54:95), and Spectrum Runners Philippines Team’s Noli Torre (15:05:00) finishing second and third, respectively.

“It feels good, good run today, so beautiful,” said the 24-year-old Guermali, who studied business administration at the Gonzaga University, where he also earned a Master’s degree.

He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to a Filipino mother from Solano town in Nueva Vizcaya province. His father is a former professional runner from Morocco who migrated to the US.

“I am so happy to be here, competing for the first time. It is a tough event no matter what the climate is,” added Guermali, who holds the Philippine record of 13:50:74 he set at the Oregon State University High Performance meet on April 30, 2021.

Fil-American William Morrison III triumphed in the men’s shot put (18.77m) on Thursday night to also collect his second gold medal after claiming victory in the discus throw (51.63m) on Wednesday.

“I feel pretty good especially since I just landed two days ago. It’s not bad, 18.77. I really want to hit over 19. It’s just a little hot here,” the 27-year-old, who ruled both events two years ago, said.

Morrison, born to a Filipino mother from Caloocan, debuted in the 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games where he won the shot put and finished second in discus throw.

He defended the shot put title and took the bronze medal in discus throw at the 2021 Vietnam Games.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas bet Lanie Carpentero captured the gold in the women’s javelin throw in 46.49m, prevailing over Ng Jing Xuan of Sarawak Sukma Malaysia (45.57m), and national team mainstay Evalyn Palabrica (45.29m).

In the 3,000m steeplechase, Pasig City’s Jonel Gabotia clocked 9:20.06 to pocket the gold medal in the men’s division. Mapua Unversity’s Ritchie Estampador (9:22.23) settled for the silver while ISAT University’s Stephine Dellariate (9:35.42) took the bronze.

Spectrum Runners Team A’s Jessa Mae Roda (11:21.02), Bohol’s April Joy Alampayan (11:49.05) and FEU’s Maria Jonna Lina Abutas (12:13.60) were the top three finishers in the women’s event.

Other gold medalists on Thursday were Fil-Am Kristina Knott (women’s 200m), Singaporean Marc Brian Louis (men’s 200m) and Pasig City’s Juliana Talaro (10,000m walk), and the 4x400m mixed relay team of Sergio Paulo Tabornal, Rackeal Batoy, Samuel Pedral Jr and Natalie Agaton. (PNA)