Gary Valenciano and Apl.de.Ap to headline PHL Independence Day celebration in Carson on June 8

CITY OF CARSON — The City of Carson’s 126th Philippine Independence Day Celebration on June 8 promises to be an electrifying event as two renowned Filipino artists, International Sensation “Mr. Pure Energy,” Gary Valenciano, and Filipino-American rapper, singer, record producer, global philanthropist, and co-founding member of the multi-Grammy winning hip-hop group, Black Eyed Peas, Apl.de.Ap, will bring their respective talents to the mainstage. Apl.de.Ap will be the first-ever celebrity Grand Marshal of Carson’s Philippine Independence Day Celebration and will deliver a keynote speech and perform a few songs.

Gary Valenciano, also known as “Gary V,” is an iconic figure in the Filipino music industry, with his soulful voice and dynamic performances spanning decades. He has captivated audiences worldwide with his hits like “Hataw Na” and “Take Me Out of the Dark.” This year marks his 40th Anniversary in the world of entertainment, and he will close out the festivities by headlining the entertainment portion of the day.

In collaboration with the Philippine Independence Day Foundation, the event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Park, 22400 Moneta Avenue, Carson, CA 90745. The celebration is open to the public, and admission is free.

“On behalf of the citizens of the great City of Carson, I extend my sincerest appreciation to the Philippine Independence Day Foundation for their exceptional dedication in ensuring a successful event each year to celebrate this important historical occasion. It is truly a delight to see the diversity of Carson celebrated through cultural events such as this. Thank you for giving the community the opportunity to see and experience the richness of Philippine history and culture and for making a wonderful contribution to the ethnic diversity that makes Carson great,” said Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.

Philippine Independence Day has been celebrated in the City of Carson since 1986 and is the largest and longest-running Filipino cultural celebration nationwide. Located in the heart of Southern California, this annual event draws thousands of Filipinos and non-Filipinos of all ages and backgrounds.

The Philippine Independence Day Celebration will be a jubilant occasion filled with cultural performances, traditional cuisine, and heartfelt tributes to the nation’s rich history. Including Gary Valenciano and Apl.de.Ap in the lineup ensures an unforgettable experience for attendees celebrating the spirit of freedom and unity that defines the Filipino people.

This year’s festivities include live entertainment, booths, exhibits, health education, food vendors, a children’s area, cultural exhibits, and a parade.

Gary V. and Apl.de.Ap will be joined by numerous Filipino and FilipinoAmerican artists such as Junior New System, Jaime Barcelon, Jo Awayan, Kayamanan ng Lahi, Leah Auditor, Hoku Mae’Ole Polynesian Dancers, Chris Chatman, Janice Javier, Kindreds, and 4th Impact. This year’s hosts include Annie Nepomuceno, Jules Graeser, Jason Lustina, Alexis and Jojo Riguerra, and ABC7 weekend anchor Irene Cruz in her first-ever Carson Philippine Independence Day Celebration. LXV Enterprises, LLC will produce the entertainment portion of the celebration.

“We are thrilled to have Gary V and Apl.de.Ap headlining our Independence Day celebration,” said the President of the Philippine Independence Day Foundation, Fred Docdocil. “Their talent and passion for music, along with the rest of the PIDC Carson 2024 performers, embody the essence of our cultural heritage and the resilience of our nation. It will be a day to remember as we come together to commemorate our independence and celebrate our shared identity.”

The flag-raising ceremony will kick off the day’s ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. An ecumenical liturgy will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m., followed by a parade of various regional, cultural, civic, and community organizations from the Philippines and America at 10:00 a.m.