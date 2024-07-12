Guo cited by Senate in contempt, asks SC to stop Senate from summoning her to POGO hearings

PASAY CITY – A Senate committee has ruled to cite in contempt and issue a warrant of arrest against suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo for repeatedly skipping the hearing on illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairman of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, issued the ruling following separate motions by Senate President Pro Tempore Jose Jinggoy Estrada and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.

Guo failed to appear at the July 10 inquiry, saying she is facing death threats, and is not mentally and physically fit to “endure a rigorous situation such as a Senate hearing”.

The lawyers of Mayor Guo later filed a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court to block the invitations and subpoena of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

A petition for certiorari seeks a review by a higher court of a decision by a lower court or body.

Guo’s camp said Hontiveros committed grave abuse of discretion and violated the mayor’s right to her privacy, ABS-CBN reported.

Among the documents “clandestinely and surreptitiously” shown by the committee to the media and the public are Guo’s birth certificate, Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, National Bureau of Investigation Clearance and General Information Sheet of registered companies.

“While it is submitted that the respondent Committee presented documents that are public records coming from different instrumentalities, it is respectfully submitted that these documents, though public in nature, contain data and information that are personal and private in character, which are definitely not for public consumption,” Guo’s lawyers said.

Guo’s lawyers also pointed out that several cases and complaints have already been filed against the mayor, including criminal and administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman, human trafficking complaints before the Department of Justice.

It was also noted that the Office of the Solicitor General has already filed a petition for the cancellation of Guo’s birth certificate and is preparing for a quo warranto case that may cause her removal from office.

“This only shows that whatever will be discussed, asked, and presented during the committee hearing were already part of the different cases filed against the Petitioner and anything she will answer, divulge, or present will definitely be used against her, in violation of her right against self-incrimination,” Guo’s lawyers said.

In her letter, Guo said she has sought professional help but her doctors “refused to issue a medical certificate”, saying “for fear that they may also experience the humiliation and ridicule that I am going through”.

Estrada suggested that she be attended by a government doctor but maintained that her letter was “unacceptable”.

He moved for the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Guo.

“I think this letter is totally unacceptable therefore I would like to move that we issue a warrant of arrest against Mayor Guo for her to attend the next hearing kung mayroon man (should there be another one),” he said.

Senator Lourdes Nancy Binay also took a swipe at Guo for using mental health as an excuse to skip the investigation.

“Ang sa akin nakakahiya naman po sa mga tunay na may mental health condition. I would just like to reiterate na seryosong usapin ang mental health at hindi ito ginagamit na dahilan para magsinungaling (It’s insulting to those who truly are suffering from a mental health condition. The issue of mental health is serious and must not be used as an excuse for lies),” she said.

Others cited in contempt were Guo’s parents Jian Zhong Guo and Wenyi Lin; her siblings Seimen Leal Guo, Shiela Guo, and Wesley Leal Guo; POGO incorporator Nancy Gamo, and former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center deputy director general Dennis Cunanan.

A subpoena were also issued for Jaimielyn Cruz, Roderick Paul Pujante, Juan Miguel Alpas, Katherine Cassandra Ong, Alberto Rodulfo “Ar” de la Serna, Jonathan Mendoza, Ronelyn Baterna, Michael Bryce Mascarenas, Stephanie Mascarenas, Rodrigo Banda, Jing Gu, Xiang Tan, Daniel Salcedo Jr., Chona Alejandre, and Duanren Wu.

The National Bureau of Investigation earlier confirmed that the fingerprints of Guo and a certain Chinese national named Guo Hua Ping were the same.