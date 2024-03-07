Hatemongers may be blocked from entering UK

A report this week from the PA News Agency said new plans will have known extremists added to visa warning lists, who will then be refused entry to the UK.

The reason for refusing them entry is because they are deemed “non-conducive to the public good.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently gave a speech where he warned that democracy is being targeted by extremists. He warned that there are “forces here at home who are trying to tear us apart.”

The proposal extends beyond known security risks, but is planned to include those who preach racism, incitement or using intimidation or violence to undermine the democratic processes.

UK papers also said their Home Office is mulling clamping down on “far left, anti-democratic” groups.

Among the potential targets are pro-Palestinian organizers, who have been holding mass actions throughout England and Wales recently.

An independent adviser on political violence – Lord Walney – said there has been an “unholy alliance” between far-left groups and Islamist extremists during protest marches.

A Home Office spokesman said it was considering the report’s recommendations “extremely carefully.”

The UK is home to a large Asian community, mostly coming from the Indian sub-continent.

There is also a substantial community of Filipinos, comprised of nurses who are the foundation of the country’s healthcare system.

While incidents of racial or Asian hate are few and far between so far, the proposed tightening of entry to extremists is considered a big step in preventing the spread of hate crimes in the UK.

Besides Sunak, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is also what Americans refer to as persons of color or minorities who have been the target of more and more hate crimes in recent years in the US.