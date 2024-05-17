Health & Wealth: Annual home maintenance; real estate broker renewal

As you embark on the exciting journey of homeownership, we would like to remind you of the importance of scheduling annual Home Maintenance for your property. Regular maintenance is a proactive measure to ensure the long-term health and safety of your investment. As we enter summertime, here is the timely Annual Home Maintenance Checklist:

1.Inspect your roof, gutters and downspouts.

2.Clean all your exterior drainages ad make sure the drainages are not clogged.

3.Replace your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries and test the detectors.

4.Replace the furnace filter.

5. Vacuum heat registers and air vents.

6.Ensure that indoor/outdoor air vents are not obstructed.

7.Flush hot water from the water heater to eliminate sediment.

8.Clean mineral deposits from faucets and shower heads.

9.Check your home plumbing for leaks.

10.Inspect and seal exterior steps.

11.Clean your doors and windows.

REAL ESTATE BROKER LICENSE RENEWAL

As licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE#00635976) in California since 1981, I’m glad that I was able to submit last month my Real Estate Broker license renewal to the California Department of Real Estate without the required Continuing Education because I qualified for the CE Exemption requirements.

CONTINUING EDUCATION EXEMPTION INFORMATION: Only applies to individuals who have been licensed in good standing for 30 continuous years in California and who are at least 70 years old or older(Section10170.8 B & P Code).

Renewal applicants who desire to qualify for the continuing education exemption under Section10770.8 of the Business and Professions Code must submit this form (RE 203) with their renewal application and fee. All items must be filled out prior to the licensee’s expiration date for an on-time consideration.

B & P Code S10170.8 – EXEMPTIOJCONDITIONS – “The provisions of this article shall not apply to any real estate licensee who submits proof satisfactory to the commissioner that he or she has been a real estate licensee in good standing for 30 continuous years in this state and is now 70 years of age or older.

A licensee in good standing is the one who holds an active license which has not been suspended, revoked, or restricted as a result of a disciplinary action.:

