Health & Wealth: Documents needed for sale of Philippine properties without going home

As an accredited and commissioned Notary Public and founder of Mobile Signing Services, I received call and text from the daughters of elderly couple (ages 97and 90) requesting assistance and help for the signing and notarization of documents needed in the Philippines.

After phone conversation, I found out that the elderly parents were following and reading regularly my column in the weekly Philippine News Today. The parents have ready buyer on their property (house and lot) located in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, Philippines. Here’s excerpts of text conversation with one of the daughters:

“Hi Sir. We have the documents we were waiting from the buyers. We would like for you to review the docs or should we seek a lawyer to review before acceptance. What is the best way to handle this, “ texted the daughter.

“ As a licensed Real Estate Broker in California since 1981 and with our para-legal partner, we can review the documents for you. Can you come to our home office in San Francisco,?” I asked.

“My Dad can’t travel far and my mom can’t leave him behind. Should we forward the docs then just discuss on the phone,” the daughter responded.

“Yes. Just text or email the documents at artmadlaing@hotmail.com,” I instructed the daughter.

“My sister will email the documents tomorrow” the daughter responded.

The following day, I received the draft of the Special Power of Attorney (SPA) and DEED OF ABSOLUTE SALE prepared by the lawyer of the buyers. After review of the document, I called the daughter.

“The drafts of the Special Power of Attorney and the DEED OF ABSOLUTE SALE looked okay,” I told the daughter.

“There is one missing item that our parents want to be included in the SPA. What shall we do?” the daughter asked.

“Please email the missing item and we’ll prepare an Addendum to the SPA,” I told the daughter.

Upon receipt of the missing item, we drafted the Addendum to the Special Power of Attorney and emailed to the daughter for review. After review of the Addendum to the SPA, the daughter scheduled an appointment with the parents on March 25, 2024 in their home in San Jose, California for the signing and notarization of the three documents (DEED OF ABSOLUTE SALE, Special Power of Attorney and Addendum to the Special Power of Attorney) needed in the Philippines, for the sale of their property located in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, Philippines, without going home.

On Monday, March 25, 2024, my beloved wife Virginia Jimenez Madlaing and I drove to San Jose, California and visited the elderly couple with their two daughters. After some preliminaries and conversation in Pangasinan and Tagalog, I had the elderly couple sign the three copies of three documents (DEED OF ABSOLUTE SALE, Special Power of Attorney and Addendum to the Special Power of Attorney) and then had them sign my Journal of Notarial Acts and put their right thumb marks. My wife witnessed the signatures.

After notarization, my wife and I subsequently drove to Sacramento, California and submitted the notarized documents to the Secretary of State, Notary Public Section, for apostille. We, then, delivered the apostilled documents to the elderly couple in the presence of their two daughters. They were very thankful and appreciative for the prompt, efficient, complete and unique services rendered to them. Here are some advantages and benefits with MSS:

1. DISCOUNT FOR THE ELDERLY AND VETERANS – We give 5% to 10% discount for the elderly and veterans. The elderly couple received 10% discount (5% plus 5%) because the 97-year-old husband is also a retired U.S. Navy serviceman.

2. AVOID TAKE OFF FROM WORK – You don’t need to take off from work and drive to Sacramento or Los Angeles just to submit notarized documents to the Secretary of State, Notary Public Section for apostille.

3. SAVINGS ON GAS AND MILEAGE FEES – We encourage old and new clients to come to our home office in San Francisco, California to save on gas and mileage fees (($60 to $130).

4. VERY FLEXIBLE APPOINTMENTS- WE offer very flexible appointments for old and new clients during regular office hours, after office hours and weekends except on Sundays.

5. DISCOUNTS ON MULTIPLEC DOCUMENTS AND MULTIPLE SIGNATURES – We give 5% to 10% discounts on multiple documents and multiple signatures for old and new clients.

6. FREE PARKING – When we had our Office at the Philippine Center near the Philippine Consulate Office in downtown San Francisco our old clients were complaining for the expensive parking fees. Now, with our home-office in San Francisco, old and new clients can have FREE PARKING un our driveway and available parking spaces nearby.

7. FLEXIBLE LOCATION OF APPOINTMENTS – If you can’t come to our home office in San Francisco, California, we can do signing and notarization of documents for old and new clients in the privacy of homes, offices, schools, restaurants. hospitals, BART lobby, Post Office Station lobby and other locations.

8. DOCUMENTS PREPARATION DISCOUNTS – Through our para-legal partner and lawyer-friends, we can offer special discounts in the drafting, preparation and copying of documents for old and new clients.

9. CONVENIENCE AND PEACE OF MIND- — As accredited and commissioned Notary Public in California and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRFE#00635976) since 1981 and with our prompt, efficient, unique and complete services, YOU have total convenience and peace of mind. Most of the time it is more convenient and economical for YOU to avail yourself with the professional and complete services at MSS

For immediate assistance and help in the signing, notarization and apostille follow-up of notarized documents needed in Philippines and the other member nations of the Hague Apostille Convention, just write or contact: MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, 730 Madrid Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 Tel. (650) 438-3531 or (415) 584-7095 or email:artmadlaing@hotmail.com

(ART GABOT MADLAING is accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE# 00635976) in California since 1981. He is founder of MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST) and ACAPINOY. Art is active Evangelist with the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco, California USA.)