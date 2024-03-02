Health & Wealth: Effective and proven ways of sharing the Gospel to our FRANCS

During this Lenten Season, I would like to share to our readers and the general public, my message on the Gospel (Death, Burial and Resurrection of Jesus), the power of God to salvation, as follows:

I-GREETINGS AND INTRODUCTION: Good morning and Happy Sunday! I would like to thank brother James Quitoriano for scheduling me to share a message on Sunday closest to Valentine’s Day and exact Super Bowl Sunday. I’ll not be talking about Valentine’s Day nor about the Super Bowl but the topic closest to my heart as active Evangelist.

Let me thank sister Deborah Q. Marcos for preparing the Power Point; brother Renato Marcos for leading the gospel song; brother Boris Quinonez for the Scripture Reading and sister Rose de a Cruz for doing the church bulletin.

I would like also to thank our sister Regina Record for requesting that I’ll conduct series of lessons on “Effective, Practical and Proven Ways of Sharing the Gospel to our FRANCS (Friends, Relatives, Acquaintances, Neighbors, Co-Workers, Strangers )” during our special online meeting every Tuesday 7:30 to 8:30 pm. I’ve already finished three series which I incorporated in my message or sermon today.

Finally, I would like to thank those who responded to my personal invitation to attend our Worship Services this morning. Please welcome my sisters Josie M. Lewis and Luzviminda G. Madlaing who drove all the way from Bethel Island, California; and sister Marva Dycus, with EL PORTAL CHURCH OF CHRIST in Richmond, California.

Before I’ll continue, I would like to request that you ALL answer the following questions honestly and sincerely:

1. Do you desire and want all your FRANCS to go to HEAVEN with you? Please raise your right hands.

2. Since you became a Christian, please raise your right hands if you’ve personally assisted, encouraged or helped 1-5 precious souls from among your FRANCS go to HEAVEN with you.

3. Please raise your right hands if you have personally assisted influenced or helped 6-20 precious souls from among your FRANCS go to HEAVEN with you. . 4. 21-49 precious souls . .5. . 50 or more precious souls . .

I hope and pray that after the end of the message this morning , you’ll be able to answer in resounding YES to ALL the five questions few months or years from now. We want everybody to participate so please have your pen and piece of paper ready.

I would like you to write the following verses: Matthew 28:18-20, Mark 16:15-16, Romans 1:16, Romans 6:3-6, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, Proverbs 11:30. Like what we did in our Tuesday evening meetings. Please read and meditate on these Bible verses from the four major bible versions when you’ll arrive home so that you’ll fully realize and understand the necessity and urgency of sharing the gospel to the many lost souls from among your FRANCS.

Kindly recite with me excerpts of Romans 1:16, NKJV and Proverbs 11:30, Living Bible: 1.For I am not ashamed of the gospel for it is the power of God to salvation . . .2. ..All who win souls are wise . . .

II- To be prepared and ready to share the gospel we MUST have the following:

1.Right MESSAGE –The Gospel in its purity and simplicity is the power of God to salvation. In sharing the gospel, tell the prospects who is the real Jesus in the Bible: 1.Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God (Matthew 16:16); 2. Jesus is 100%God and 100% man (John 1:1, 14, Colossians 2:9 ); 3. Jesus is the only one Mediator between God and man ( 1 Timothy 2:5). .. not Mary, not the Pope, not Buddha, not Confucius, not Muhammad. We need Jesus as the only Mediator because our sins separated us from God.(Isaiah 59:2) We are all sinners and full short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23)

In sharing the gospel, we must tell our prospects the historical fact of the gospel – (DBR) Death, Burial and Resurrection of Jesus (1 Corinthians 15:1-4). Our prospects must learn how to obey the gospel for the forgiveness of sins (Acts 2:37-38)

It’s a tragedy that preachers from the various religious denominations preach different gospel and they add or subtract from the Word of God. Galatians 1:6-9 and Revelation 22:18-19 give warning and danger in perverting the gospel (read the verses).

Last month while driving to my Mobile Signing Services in Daly City, California, I saw the big letters NAZARENE and small word Christians under it in front of the church building. These hyphenated NAZARENE Christians are very proud to call themselves Nazarene and not plain Christians because their preachers are preaching the NAZARENE doctrines and not the gospel in its purity and simplicity. The same is true to the other hyphenated BAPTIST Christians, ROMAN CATHOLIC Christians, LUTHERAN Christians, ADVENTIST Christians, EPISCOPAL Christians, METHODIST Christians, PRESBYTERIAN Christians, Etc. When we preach the gospel in its purity and simplicity to the many precious souls from among our FRANCS they will become plain Christians (Acts 11:26). Do you really believe that our Lord Jesus Christ is happy for us wearing the names ADVENTIST, NAZARENE, ROMAN CATHOLIC, EPISCOPAL, PRESBYTEIAN, BAPTIST, LUTHERAN, METHODIST and not plain Christian?

2. We must have the RIGHT ATTITUDE – Every Christian must have the love, compassion and humility in reaching out and sharing the gospel to the many precious lost souls from among our FRANCS . 1 Peter 3:15 says; “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts and always be ready to give a defense to everyone a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear.

3.We must have the Right ACTION – The first two letters of the word Gospel is GO. The Great Commission in Matthew 28”18-20 and Mark 16:15-16 emphasized the word GO. James 1:2 says, “But be doers of the word and not hearers only. . .

The world population as of January, 2024 is 8.11 billion. Majority are Muslims and from the other religious denominations. Jesus said that the harvest is plentiful but very few are harvesters or soul winners. As answer to the challenge of our Lord Jesus Christ, ALL Christians must be ready to get out from their comfort zones and GO share the gospel where the precious souls are— their homes, workplace, neighborhood, banks, post office, schools, hospitals, restaurants like McDonald, bus, airport, Etc.

III-THE GOSPEL TRANSENDS ALL RACES, NATIONALITIES AND STATUS OF LIFE –The gospel in its purity and simplicity is very powerful in converting honest and sincere lost souls: young and old, rich and poor, male and female; ALL RACES AND NATIONALITIES: Black, White, Chinese, Filipino, Asian, Hispanic

I am not an eloquent speaker and orator like former U.S. President Barack Obama and the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill but God gave me the compassion, love, humility and opportunity to share the gospel to many precious lost souls.

Few days before Freedom Day, on July 4, 2004, I was invited as guest preacher by brother Raymond Coats, minister of the Columbia Heights Church of Christ. On that fateful early Sunday morning my wife and I introduced ourselves to JAMES PHILIPS, a black American who was standing in front of the church building. James Philips, a prisoner on death row who was miraculously pardoned and newly released from San Quentin Prison, told us that God directed him to attend worship services at the Columbia Heights Church of Christ in San Francisco. I preached the gospel in its purity and simplicity. At the end of my sermon James Philips came forward and desired to be baptized for the forgiveness of ALL his sins. The Columbia Heights congregation didn’t have baptistery so brother Raymond Coats called brother Martin Sharp, Minister of the Bayview Church of Christ and arranged for the use of their baptistery. About 3:30pm on that Sunday afternoon, brother Raymond Coats officiated the baptism of James Philips in the presence of brethren from the COLUMBIA HEIGTHS CHURCH OF CHRIST, BAYVIEW CHURCH OF CHRIST and GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST. Our black brother in Christ James Philips is on his way to HEAVEN like us.

Since 2012, my beloved wife and I have been involved with the WE CARE Ministries in conducting annual WE CARE Evangelism & Workshop in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the Philippines. Hundreds and thousands of precious lost souls obeyed the gospel in baptism for the forgiveness of sins and are now on the way to HEAVEN. (Continued Part II Next Week)

(ART GABOT MADLAING is accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE#00635976) in California since 1981. He is founder of MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST) and ACAPINOY. He is active Evangelist with the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco, California USA)