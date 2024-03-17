Health & Wealth: Gospel Sunday at East Foothill congregation in San Jose



As a book author, columnist and active Evangelist, my beloved wife Virginia Jimenez Madlaing and I were blessed and fortunate to visit and attend the Bible Class and Worship Services of the EAST FOOTHILL CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Jose, California last Sunday, February 26, 2024.

My beloved wife and I were equally blessed to join the afternoon visitation and Devotional Lunch Fellowship in the home of one of the elders, Calvin Cooper, at the top of the hill overlooking San Jose and Silicon Valley. We were encouraged and uplifted by the acapella singing and brief bible messages led and shared by volunteer men of the congregation.

The EAST FOOTHILL CHURCH OF CHRIST is one of the oldest congregations in Northern California with installed elders (or pastors) namely: Derrick Carbin, Rex McElrath and Calvin Cooper; and installed deacons namely: Pete Cachela and Carlos Osorio, Sr. Serving as Evangelist/Minister is Mike Alop.

I am thankful and glad that Mike Alop, Evangelist/Minister, and the elders of the East Foothill congregation has scheduled me to preach on the third Sunday of March, 2024, 10:30am during the Sunday morning Worship Services.

As an active Evangelist, I’ll be sharing an important and urgent message on the Gospel, the power of God to salvation, a very timely topic this Lenten Season on the Death, Burial and Resurrection of Jesus. With the Gospel message, you’ll fully appreciate and have better understanding of the Lenten Season this month of March when many will be observing Palm Sunday (March 24 2024), Good Friday (March 29, 2024) and Easter Sunday (March 31,2024).

I’m personally inviting and encouraging our readers and the general public (especially those residing in San Jose/Silicon Valley) to attend the Bible Class (9:30 am) and Worship Services (10:30 am) at the EAST FOOTHILL CHURCH OF CHRIST, 214 North White Road, San Jose, California on March 17, 2024, Sunday morning.

As guests during this Sunday morning Worship Services dubbed as” GOSPEL SUNDAY AT THE EAST FOOTHILL CONGREGATION,” I’ll have unique opportunity to personally meet our regular readers who had been following and reading my weekly column “HEALTH & WEALTH” through the years.

As a book author, columnist and Evangelist, I’ll be bringing some autographed copies of the six best-selling books now available at Amazon in Hardcover, Paperback and E-book namely: “LONGEVITY TIPS,” subtitled “Secrets You Can Discover and Do for Good Health and Longevity,” “R.A.W. WISDOM” subtitled “FINDING PEACE IN THE MIDST OF CHAOS,” I co-authored with Ralondria Antoinette Ward; “LIFESTYLE FOR LONGEVITY, subtitled “How to Healthy Emotionally, Financially, Physically, Sexually and Spiritually;”

“REAL ESTATE & YOU” subtitled “Your Basic Guide and Information for Successful Investing in Home, Land and Income Property;” “HISTORICITY OF JESUS” subtitled “Facts and Evidences for Agnostics, Atheists, Believers and Christians;” “LAUGHTER FOR GOOD HEALTH” subtitled “Humorous Anecdotes on Cooking, Events, Families, History and Personalities,” I co-authored with Mary Ann Cove Cheatham from Laveen, Arizona, USA.

As my personal way of showing my appreciation and thanks to our readers and the general public for regularly following and reading my weekly column on “HEALTH & WEALTH,” I’ve reserved some autographed copies of the best-selling books mentioned above, to our readers and guests who will be attending the Worship Services and hear my Gospel message on Sunday, 10:30 am, March 17, 2024, at the EAST FOOTHILL CHURCH OF CHRIST Auditorium, 214 North White Road, San Jose, California USA.

Reserved your copies now for your autographed copies of the six best-selling books authored by your columnist and evangelist. These books are excellent addition to your Family Library or Personal Library. RSVP: Call (650) 438-3531 or (415) 584-7095 or email:artmadlaing@hotmail.com

(ART GABOT MADLAING is accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE #00635976) in California since 1981. He is founder of MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR XHRIST) and ACAPINOY. Art is active Evangelist with the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco, California USA.)