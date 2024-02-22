Health & Wealth: Peninsula Toastmasters meeting for good health and longevity

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, I’ve missed attending the meetings of the Peninsula Toastmasters. Last week, Denise Singh, DTM, active officer of the Peninsula Toastmasters encouraged and reminded me to rejoin the meetings of the club every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month.

Denise explained that meeting on the 2nd Wednesday is hybrid – combination of in person and virtual online while the 4th Wednesday meeting is completely virtual online.

I’m glad that despite of the rain, I was able to rejoin the in person meeting of the Peninsula Toastmasters held last February 14 2024, Valentine’s Day, at the Conference, 2nd Floor, 333 Gellert Boulevard in Daly City, California.

It’s great to meet in person Denise Singh, Atty. Cesar Fumar, Victor Bruan, and Arsenio Silva.

Some highlights of the meeting include Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance by Victor Bruan, DTM; Word of the Night(LOVE, appropriately on Valentine’s Day) by Arsenio Silva; speeches by Dr. Jack P. Chow, ARMG, CTM, CL, and Victor Bruan, DTM; Jokes by Joke Master Victor Bruan; reports time for the meeting segment and each speaker by Atty. Cesar Fumar. Table Topics segment, which encourages participants to do extemporaneous reasoning and talking, was excluded to give time for the two speakers to finish their speeches.

Victor Bruan delivered a very informative and historic speech on the topic “A Bird and Socialism” with inserted humor and jokes in between. He explained that in socialism (in China, Russia and other communist countries) there is NO INCENTIVE, NO FREEDOM, NO ACCOUNTABILITY. He said that SOCIALISM IS EVIL and we must be ready to fight for triumph of capitalism.