Health & Wealth: Peninsula Toastmasters meeting for good health and longevity

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, I’ve missed attending the meetings of the Peninsula Toastmasters. Last week, Denise Singh, DTM, active officer of the Peninsula Toastmasters encouraged and reminded me to rejoin the meetings of the club every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month.
Denise explained that meeting on the 2nd Wednesday is hybrid – combination of in person and virtual online while the 4th Wednesday meeting is completely virtual online.
I’m glad that despite of the rain, I was able to rejoin the in person meeting of the Peninsula Toastmasters held last February 14 2024, Valentine’s Day, at the Conference, 2nd Floor, 333 Gellert Boulevard in Daly City, California.
It’s great to meet in person Denise Singh, Atty. Cesar Fumar, Victor Bruan, and Arsenio Silva.
Some highlights of the meeting include Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance by Victor Bruan, DTM; Word of the Night(LOVE, appropriately on Valentine’s Day) by Arsenio Silva; speeches by Dr. Jack P. Chow, ARMG, CTM, CL, and Victor Bruan, DTM; Jokes by Joke Master Victor Bruan; reports time for the meeting segment and each speaker by Atty. Cesar Fumar. Table Topics segment, which encourages participants to do extemporaneous reasoning and talking, was excluded to give time for the two speakers to finish their speeches.
Victor Bruan delivered a very informative and historic speech on the topic “A Bird and Socialism” with inserted humor and jokes in between. He explained that in socialism (in China, Russia and other communist countries) there is NO INCENTIVE, NO FREEDOM, NO ACCOUNTABILITY. He said that SOCIALISM IS EVIL and we must be ready to fight for triumph of capitalism.
Dr. Jack P. Chow, a practicing dentist, delivered (virtually on line, with other members watching virtually online) an uplifting and encouraging speech on” Dynamic Leadership, Lead in Any Situation.” He described how he got involved with a group of doctors, nurses and dentists in doing humanitarian services through OPERATION SUNSHINE, OPERATION RAINBOW and OPERATION HOPE as Director of Dental Services since 1966. Leading by example, Dr. Chow showed pictorials of their work in 2007 China Mission in some remote villages in China.
I was privileged to do the evaluation on the speech of Dr. Chow. The General Evaluation of the meeting was done by Arsenio Silva. Denise Singh, DTM, was the Toastmaster of the Night.
I was blessed and fortunate to rejoin the Peninsula Toastmasters meeting last February 14, 2024, Valentine’s Day. Joining Peninsula Toastmasters meeting is good for our mental, emotional, social and physical health.
Listening to good jokes during the Jokes segment and the inserted jokes and humor shared by Victor Bruan made everybody laughing. Regular laughing has the following benefits according to medical authoritiess: 1. Laughing is “internal jogging” an antidote to stress, and good for the immune system; 2. Laughing doubles the heart rate for three to five minutes and gives the chest, neck, face, shoulder, abdomen and scalp a good work out; 3. Hearty laughing reduces muscle tension and helps the body get rid of the greater amounts of accumulated carbon dioxide; 4. Laughing reduces pain by releasing endorphins, the body’s natural pain killers. (Source: “LAUGHTER FOR GOOD HEALTH” now available at Amazon in Hardcover, Paperback & E-book).
Joining Peninsula Toastmasters meeting is good for social, mental, emotional and physical health and longevity. You’ll meet various professionals (dentists, lawyers, CPAs, doctors, Realtors, Notary Public) entrepreneurs, bankers, students and others. Socializing is the antidote to loneliness and isolation which are two of the causes of depression and even suicide.
Research has shown that an active social life can add nearly 10 years to one’s life. Those with practically no friends, minimal or no social contacts, live 4-5 years shorter. (Source: “LONGEVITY TIPS “subtitled “Secrets You Can Discover and Do for Good Health and Longevity” now available at Amazon in Hardcover, Paperback and E—book).
Do you want to be healthy emotionally, mentally ,socially, physically and have longevity in life? Join the Peninsula Toastmasters meeting every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm-8:30 pm at the Conference Room, 2nd Floor, 333 Gellert Blvd. in Daly City, California. Contact Denise Singh at (510) 599-4287 or email:denisesingh62@gmail.com
