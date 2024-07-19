HEALTH & WEALTH: SB-10 and my annual physical examination

Last Tuesday, July 2, 2024, I had my annual physical check-up or examination with my personal physician Dr. Fei Yang Liang, MD, with Kaiser Permanente at Hickey Blvd. in Daly City, California.

Before meeting Dr. Liang inside his examination room, his assistant took my blood pressure (which was normal) my pulse, my weight and temperature (which was normal ). Using his instrument, Dr. Liang examined my eyes, ears, tongue. He had me have a deep breath and he examined my chest and back.

Dr Liang said that I am very healthy with my present age (I’ll be 77 years old on August 18, 2024). He advised me to continue my regular exercise and walking with my beloved wife Virginia Jimenez Madlaing in the park and along ocean beach. He also advised me to continue monitoring my blood sugar level and blood pressure. Dr. Liang commended me for maintaining a healthy lifestyle like drinking 7-8 glasses of good water daily; avoiding carbonated drinks; stopped eating processed and fast-foods; eating more fresh fruits and vegetables; sleeping 7-8 hours at night; and attending regular Bible Classes and Worship Services at the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco, California (research showed that those who attend worship services regularly have increased life span of 7-10 years).

I didn’t tell Dr. Liang that I’ve been taking SB-10 health food supplement several weeks before my annual physical examination. After few days of taking the SB-10 food health supplement, my beloved wife monitored my blood pressure and blood sugar level regularly. My blood sugar level ranges from 97 to 110. My blood pressure ranges from 101/68 to 118/72, which are all normal now, an improvement from my pre-diabetic condition before taking the SB-10 food health supplement. As a result, Dr. Liang instructed me to stopped taking the prescribed medicine LOSARTAN (50 MG). HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE 12.5 (MG tablet) for high blood pressure. This was the exciting news from my latest annual physical examination!

As book author, columnist, and founder of FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST) and MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, my beloved wife and I delivered the five bottles of SB-10 pre-ordered by Dom from Vallejo, California, on our way to the Secretary of State, Notary Public Section in Sacramento, California, to submit notarized documents for apostille, last Thursday, July 11, 2024

Dom pre-ordered the five bottles of SB-10 after reading my column, “MSS Client Discovers Healing Power of SB-10; Aborts Dialysis,” I mentioned in the column the experience of our MSS Client Becky who re-ordered five more bottles of SB-10. Becky told me that after taking the SB-10 for few weeks, her Vietnamese lady physician was surprised by the result of her lab tests. Her blood sugar level and her blood pressure were all normal. Becky didn’t tell her Vietnamese lady physician that she had been taking the SB-10 food health supplement before her physical examination.

I also gave Dom an autographed copy of my latest best-selling book “LONGEVITY TIPS” subtitled “Secrets You Discover and Do for Good Health and Longevity” now available at Amazon in Hardcover ($15.95 per copy plus shipping and handling); Paperback ($12.95 per copy plus shipping and handling) and E-book ($6.95 per copy). Dom was so thankful and appreciative for the autographed book.

Foreword was written by Dr, Yvonne P, Bulong, MD, from Baguio City, Philippines. Included in the back page is our group picture with boxing legend and former Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao during our Courtesy Call and Prayer Session with the WE CARE Ministries Team inside his mansion in General Santos City, Sarangani, Philippines last February 19, 2016.

Included in the updated “LONGEVITY TIPS” are more articles about SB-10 like “Amazing SB-10 Food Health Supplement,” “More Readers Find Solution to Health Problems with SB-10,” “Neighbor, Others Discover Healing of Various Ailments through SB-10.”

To commemorate our 50th Wedding Anniversary and my upcoming 77th Birthday on August 18, 2024, my wife and I are offering FREE autographed copies of the latest updated “LONGEVITY TIPS” (paperback). For your FREE autographed copy, just send $9.95 (for mailing, shipping and handling) in check or money order to: ART G. MADLAING, 730 Madrid Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 Tel. (650) 438-3531 or (415) 584-7095 or email: artmadlaing@hotmail.com

For your initial supply of 5 bottles of SB-10, with FREE autographed copy of “LONGEVITY TIPS”, just send $140 (in check or money order) to ART G. MADLAING, 730 Madrid Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 Tel. (650) 438-3531 or (415) 584-7095 or email: artmadlaing@hotmail.com These Special Offers are only good in the United States.

(ART GABOT MADLAING is accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE# 00635976) in California since 1081. He is the founder of MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST) and ACAPINOY. Art is active Evangelist with the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco, California USA.)