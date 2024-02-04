HEALTH & WEALTH: Seven good books to read in 2024

My beloved wife Virginia Jimenez Madlaing and I were blessed and fortunate to have family bonding with our daughters Darlene, Joy and their spouses and our grandchildren (John Micheal, Jeremiah and Brendon) last December 21-30, 2023 in Louisiana, USA.

On Saturday, December 23, 2023, we all made unexpected visit to Larry West, founder of ME CARE Ministries, and his wife Peggy West. We had group pictures inside their home, followed by lunch fellowship at the Milano’s Italian Grill in downtown West Monroe, Louisiana. After lunch, we visited and toured the Duck Commander Museum, featuring the popular Duck Dynasty in West Monroe, Louisiana.

On Sunday, December 24, 2023, we all (three generations of Christians) worshipped at the HUNTINGTON PARK CHURCH OF CHRIST in Shreveport, Louisiana. Evangelist and former elder Mike Gamble (father of our son-in-law Bryan Gamble) shared an excellent and timeless message. On Christmas Day, our son-in-law Bryan Gamble treated us with homemade food, dessert and cookies with his great cooking and baking skills. Our grandsons enjoyed playing various games before watching together the 49rs-Ravens football game early in the evening.

In the early morning of December 26, 2023, our son-in-law Ben Gacusan drove our grandson John Micheal Gamble to the Shreveport International Airport together with my wife and our daughters Darlene and Joy for his flight to Greece to attend special classes at the Harding University Extension Campus in Greece.

We then all drove to New Orleans (in two cars) and checked in with our timeshare at the Club Wyndham located at the Wyndham Avenue Plaza in downtown New Orleans, Louisiana. This was our first time to visit and tour New Orleans. Some highlights of our tour in New Orleans include bus tour around the city with our tour guide visiting the French Quarter, Cemetery, City Park where our tour guide showed the actual level of flood water during the height of Hurricane Katrina.

We also toured New Orleans on our own riding the railroad cars, walking the famous Bourbon Avenue at night and dinner at the popular Oceana Seafood Grill, We made our final tour of New Orleans by visiting and strolling inside the NATIONAL WORLD WAR II MUSEUM which attracts thousands of patrons and visitors every year with its extensive galleries, multi-media displays, special exhibits which now include the National D-Day Museum and Liberation Pavilion in the sprawling complex campus in New Orleans.

During our last night of stay at the Club Wyndham, I experienced a unique incident which delighted me as book author and columnist. While inside a small books display room near the lobby, Mirianne (fellow hotel guest) noticed that I was checking some books to read. She introduced herself and then asked what’s my profession.

“I’m a book author, columnist, commissioned and accredited Notary Public, licensed Real Estate Broker and active Evangelist,” I replied.

“That’s interesting. I’m looking for some good books to read in 2024. Can you recommend some good books,” Marianne requested.

“We have seven list of good books in our BOOKS MINISTRY but for a start you can check in the Amazon the following books I personally authored namely: “LONGEVITY TIPS” subtitled “Secrets You Can Discover and Do for Good Health and Longevity,” “R.A.W. WISDOM” subtitled “FINDING PEACE IN THE MIDST OF CHAOS,” and “HISTORICITY OF JESUS” subtitled “Facts and Evidences for Agnostics, Atheists, Believers and Christians.” These three books are now available at Amazon in Hardcover, Paperback and E-book, “ I explained.

Marianne immediately opened her laptop, checked the book titles in the Amazon and ordered the three books.

I encourage you the follow the example of Marianne in ordering some good books to read in 2024. In addition to the three books mentioned above, I personally recommend the following four books personally authored by me and John Jeffrey, namely: “LAUGHTER FOR GOOD HEALTH” subtitled “Humorous Anecdotes and Stories on Cooking, Events, Families, History and Personalities,” “REAL ESTATE & YOU” subtitled “Your Basic Guide & Information for Successful Investing in Home, Land and Income Property,” “LIFESTYLE FOR LONGEVITY” subtitled “How to be Healthy Emotionally, Financially, Physically, Sexually and Spiritually,” and “JESUS CHRIST” subtitled “The Final Days on Earth Before His Return to Heaven.” These four additional books are also available at Amazon in Hardcover, Paperback and E-book.

Merly, a close friend and provincemate originally from Malasiqui, Pangasinan, Philippines decorated and fixed my home office and shared a colorful display of quotes on the advantages and benefits of reading as follows:

“READING is the gateway skill that makes all other learning possible.”

“THE MORE THAT YOU READ THE MORE THINGS YOU WILL KNOW. THE MORE THAT YOU LEARN THE MORE PLACES YOU’LL GO.”

“KEEP READING. It’s one of the most marvelous adventures that anyone have.”

Seven is a perfect number in the Bible I, therefore, encourage our readers and the general public to order the seven good books mentioned above as excellent addition to your Personal Library or Family Library.

Like Marianne, are you looking for some good books to read in 2024? Just follow what Marianne did. If you are interested to have autographed copies of the seven good books to read mentioned above at a special discounted price, just write or call: BOOKS MINISTRY, 730 Madrid Street, San Francisco, CA 94112 Tel. (650) 438-3531 or (415) 584-7095 or email:artmadlaing@hotmail.com

(ART GABOT MADLAING is accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE#00635976) in California since 1981. He is founder of MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST) and ACAPINOY. Art is active Evangelist with the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco, California USA.)