HEALTH & WEALTH: Updated Lifestyle for Longevity now available at Amazon

As an author, columnist, evangelist and founder of FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST) I’m glad to announce that the updated “LIFESTYLE FOR LONGEVITY” subtitled “How to be HEALTHY Emotionally, Financially, Physically, Sexually and Spiritually” is now available at Amazon.

Foreword was written by Dr. Jason Nilo Reyuso, M.D. from Baguio City, Philippines The back cover includes our group picture with boxing icon and former senator Manny Pacquaio during our visit and courtesy call at the Philippine Senate Hall in Pasay City, Philippines in February, 2918 which coincided with the approval of Senate Bill No. 1270 declaring every first Monday of January as “National Bible Day in the Philippines.”

Those who joined me in the Philippine Senate Courtesy Call were Prof. Alfred G. Gabot, past president of the National Press Club of the Philippines, Regent, Pamantasan Ng Maynila and incumbent Editor-in-Chief, Philippine News Today; Roberto Indong, Evangelist and Minister. TOWN PROPER CHURCH OF CHRIST in Calasiao, Pangasinan, Philippines; and John Paul Agustin. Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who co-authored Philippine Senate Bill No. 1270 with Senator Villanueva, is a very good role model for those who desire to practice lifestyle for longevity.

The updated LIFESTYLE FOR LONGEVITY (476 pages) is dated May 5, 2024 (now in its Eighth Printing) to commemorate the 50th Wedding Anniversary with my beloved wife Virginia Jimenez Madlaing. Copies are now available at Amazon in Hardcover, Paperback and E-book.

The updated LIFESTYLE FOR LONGEVITY includes my article/column “Amazing SB-10 Health Food Supplement” which described how I got better and deeper sleep; attained normal blood pressure from 101/68 to 118/72 ranges and normal blood sugar level from ranges 97 to 110, after taking 3-5 days of SB-10 food health supplement.

My column reprinted in the updated LIFESTYLE FOR LONGEVITY also highlighted what broadcaster Bing Formento shared in his special program on the testimonials of those who had tried SB-10 and experienced benefits and were helped on health issues like Insomnia or lack of sleep, Arthritis, Pain, Allergies, Vertigo, Constipation, Asthma, Impotency, Lack of Energy, Cold, Sores, Goiter, Cataract, Diabetes, Migraine, Fever, Bad Breath, Hypertension, Fatigue, Stress, Acne, Eczema, Menstrual Cramps, Dandruff, Eye Floater and other ailments or health problems.

Also reprinted in the updated LIFESTYLE FOR LONGEVITY is my message/ sermon entitled “Effective and Proven Ways of Sharing the Gospel to Our FRANCS,” I delivered at the Sunday morning Worship Services of the EAST FOOTHILL CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Jose, California last March 17, 2024. Here are some comments and reviews on the book:

“This book is a good resource for useful tips and advice for people to live by and maintain healthy and balanced lifestyle,” wrote STEPHANIE PHONG TULIAO, Doctor of Pharmacy, Daly City, California, USA.

“I highly recommend this book for optimum health and balanced life,” said ATTY. JUNAS T. SAGURIT, President, Asian Christian University, Bugallon , Pangasinan, Philppines.

“Many adverse phenomena beyond our control affect our daily lives. Through his guidebook, Art Madlaing gives us power to control a most vital aspect of our existence —health,” echoed JUANITA ROBERTON, Christian woman and retired Professor, City College, San Francisco, California.

“This book can encourage, motivate and help you to be healthy emotionally, financially, physically, sexually and spiritually,” said DR. JASON NILO REYUSO., M.D., Baguio City, Philippines.

(ART GABOT MADLAING is accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE #00635976) in California since 1981. He is the founder of MOLBILE SIGNING SERVICES, FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST) and ACAPINOY. Art is active Evangelist with the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco, California USA.)