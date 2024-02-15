HEALTH & WEALTH: Updated ‘Real Estate & You’ now available at Amazon

As a book author, columnist and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE 00635976), I’m happy to announce that the updated copies of my best-selling book “REAL ESTATE & YOU” (Eighth Printing) subtitled “Your Basic Guide & Information for Successful Investing in Home, Land and Income Property” is now available at Amazon in hardcover, paperback and E-book.

I’m personally delighted that several of our readers of my weekly column in the PHILIPPINE NEWS TODAY (both in San Francisco/Northern California Edition and Los Angeles/Southern California Edition) responded to my ads and ordered copies at a special discounted price of $15 (includes shipping and handling) per paperback copy.

Foreword of the updated “REAL ESTATE & YOU” was written by Atty. Cesar Fumar, licensed and practicing lawyer both in California and in the Philippines.

The updated Edition includes Glossary on Real Estate & Related Terms, new articles and columns beneficial to individuals and families namely:

“How To Sell Properties Without Going Home to the Philippines,” “Avoid Incompetent Notary Public,” Basic Understanding of Apostilles, “Creative Way of Notarization and Apostille of Documents,” “The Hague Apostille Convention,” “Are International IDs Acceptable for Notarization?” “ID Requirements for Notarization of Documents,”

“Donating Philippine Properties Without Going Home,” “Do You Need Last Will and Durable Power of Attorney?” “Quit Bad Habits Which Can Get You in Debt,” “The Need for Apostille of Documents,” “ Notarization and Apostille of Documents Needed in RP and Other Countries,” Notary Thumbprints and Privacy Issues,”

“Convenience and Savings in Selling Philippine Properties,” “HOW TO PREPARE YOUR HOME FOR SALE” “Proof of Life and Notarization,” “Filing Complaint Without Going Home to the Philippines” Necessity of L:ast Will and Testament,” “Advantages and Benefits of Mobile Signing Services,” Requiring Personal Appearance in Notarization,” The Need of Parental Travel Permit” and others.

Here are some comments and reviews on “REAL ESTATE & YOU” namely: “This book is a must reading for anyone deciding and planning to invest in real estate anywhere in the world,” said HENRY T. BRAVO, Elder, SURREY CHURCH OF CHRIST, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

“Mr. Madlaing is highly qualified to write on his chosen subject. We recommend his work to anyone interested in real estate,” echoed OSCAR L. JORNACION, MBA, CPA, Los Angeles, California USA.

“Very readable and easy to understand, which should be about right for my ability,” wrote BERNICE BOWEN, San Francisco, California USA

“Art Madlaing’s book on real estate is very informative I have to commend him for his pioneering efforts in writing this book, “ affirmed HON. RONALD E. QUIDACHAY, Superior Court Judge San Francisco, California USA

“I salute and commend Art Madlaing for writing this book. Every Christian, couple and family must order copies and read and follow the guideline for financial stability,” echoed FELIX L. OLIDAN, JR, Evangelist and former Minister, WANCHAI CHURCH OF CHRIST, Wanchai, Hong Kong

“Yes, this book is understandable for folks who haven’t spent years studying real estate laws and practices. It can save you money!” said PATRICK ANDERSEN, Editor, Asian Week, San Francisco, California USA

“I personally recommend this very informative book on real estate. For necessary guidance, first-time buyers, sellers and prospective land investors must order copies and read and follow the guide,” echoed ATTY. RIZALDY FERRER, Real Estate Broker, Appraiser, Lawyer & Minister, TANZA CHURCH OF CHRIST, Tanza, Cavite, Philippines

“This book is excellent and must reading for First-Time Buyers and Sellers. I personally recommend it to everyone interested in real estate,” said JOSIE LEWIS, Mother & Grandmother who retired at LAGUNA HONDA HOSPITAL in San Francisco, California USA.

“Art Madlaing’s book is very informative and beneficial to everyone especially for the First-Time buyers, newly-married young couple and sellers,” wrote ATTY. JACK WHITE, who was a star witness during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in Washington. D.C. USA

“Art Madlaing leads by example. As homeowner and land investor, he shared the concepts he had actually done and practiced. I highly recommend this book to every individual, couple and family, “ confirmed DARRYL DARDEN, Retired U. S. Army Officer and former Elder, HAMPTON CHURCH OF CHRIST in Hampton, Virginia, USA; and WEISBADEN CHURCH OF CHRIST in Weisbaden, Germany

TWO BOOKS FOR THE PRICE OF ONE: For your autographed copy of the updated “REAL ESTATE & YOU,” (391 pages with FREE shipping and handling), just send $15 in check or money order to: ART G.MADLAING, 730 Madrid Street, San Francisco, CA 94112. For every order of the updated “REAL ESTATE & YOU,” you’ll also receive autographed copy of the original “HISTORICITY OF JESUS” subtitled “Facts and Evidences for Agnostics, Atheists and Believers.” These two books are excellent addition to your Personal Library or Family Library.

You can also order extra copies as lasting gifts to your FRANC (Friends, Relatives, Acquaintances, Neighbors, Co-Workers). This Special Offer is only good in the United States until August 18, 2024 to commemorate my 78th Birthday.

(ART GABOT MADLAING is accredited and commissioned Notary Public and licensed Real Estate Broker (DRE #00635976) in California since 1981. He is the founder of MOBILE SIGNING SERVICES, FITNESS FOR HUMANITY (aka FITNESS FOR CHRIST) and ACAPINOY. He is active Evangelist with the GOLDEN GATE CHURCH OF CHRIST in San Francisco, California USA. He can be reached at (650) 438-3531 or (415) 584-7095 or email: artmadlaing@hotmail.com)