Imelda hospitalized, now ‘in good spirits’ despite pneumonia

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured the public that his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, is “in good spirits” despite contracting slight pneumonia.

Marcos said he had the chance to speak with his mother’s attending physicians and learned that she is suffering from slight pneumonia and is running a fever.

“She has been put on a course of antibiotics and the doctors are confident that this will relieve her fever,” he said in a statement.

“She is in good spirits, has no difficulty in breathing and is resting well,” Marcos added.

Marcos also thanked his fellow Filipinos for their concern and prayers for his mother’s speedy recovery.

Senator Imee Marcos, Imelda’s eldest child, announced earlier Tuesday that the former First Lady has been admitted to a hospital due to suspected pneumonia.

She said her 94-year-old mother is in the hospital for “close monitoring” since the latter has been having bouts with fever and cough.