Investors, tourists invited to PHL; Banatao honored

UNION CITY, California – The Philippines is wide open to investments and tourists.

This in gist was emphasized by the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco during a networking lunch for the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and Philippines-US Economic and Business Council (PUBC) Trade Mission attended by engineer Diosdado Banatao, reputed to be one of the most successful Filipinos in the Silicon Valley. Banatao was honored during the event.

The event, held at Tribu Grill in Union City, was organized by Don Orozco, Executive Director of Global Maharlika Foundation, Inc., and the Filipino American Community of Santa Clara County.

Consul General Neil R. Ferrer, in a message read by Consul Vanessa Bago-Llona, underscored his support for the PCCI-PUBC Trade Mission. “The Philippine Consulate General stands ready to support organizations like the PCCI, PUBC, Global Maharlika Foundation, Inc. and the Filipino American Community of Santa Clara County in their mission to foster closer economic linkages between the Philippines and the United States,” Ferrer said.

Consul Bago-Llona emphasized that the Philippines is actively inviting investments, particularly in the digital economy and renewable energy sectors. She highlighted the government’s focus on clean energy and how the pandemic underscored the importance of digitalization for businesses.

Additionally, Philippine Tourism Director Soleil Tropicales presented the “Love the Philippines” campaign, showcasing the country’s stunning natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality.

Representatives from Northern California cities presented investment opportunities and benefits of doing business in and with their regions, especially Silicon Valley. These included competitive energy costs, a thriving tech sector, access to educational institutions, and streamlined business permit processing.

The event also honored Filipino American tech innovator Dado Banatao, who invented two foundational technologies that are integral components of every personal computer today: the PC chipset and the graphics acceleration architecture.

Banatao and his wife, Maria, are active supporters of STEM education in the Philippines and champions of innovation. Their goal is to alleviate poverty in the country by harnessing the benefits of science and technology through the non-profit PhilDev.

At the University of California Berkeley, the Banataos also established the research center Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute (CITRIS),