Kapri Walker latest Filipina to join global strategy firm Actum

SACRAMENTO – Actum LLC, a global consulting firm, recently announced the hiring of Kapri Walker as a new Director for their Sacramento office. With previous experience working for California State Senator Nancy Skinner, Walker is expected to significantly contribute to Actum’s mission and client service.

“We are thrilled to add Kapri and her unique skill set to our growing global firm,” said Adam Keigwin, a Partner at Actum. “Kapri’s role will involve direct client representation, ensure we help our clients reach their goals, and Actum continues to provide the best-in-class strategy in California, across the country, and internationally.”

Walker, who was born and raised in southern San Diego and attended San Diego State University, credits her work ethic and determination to her grandfather, who grew up in Capas, Tarlac Province, Philippines.

“My grandfather was a traditional Filipino man – stubborn and the hardest worker you would ever meet,” said Walker. “He instilled in us that family is everything and taught us to take care of each other and our community. Though we came from humble beginnings, he would constantly remind us ‘We are rich in love, Anak.’”

Walker centers her family values in her work and brings a deep understanding of cultural competency and community care to the firm. Actum’s hiring of Walker reflects the company’s focus on bringing in skilled professionals to enhance their team and service offerings.



Actum is a global consulting firm, built to deliver highly meaningful and measurable outcomes for their clients around the world. Their capabilities in strategy, management, execution, communications, government relations, storytelling and narrative development, digital and social media, advocacy mobilization, special groups, political consulting, public opinion research and data, are all best in class. Actum provides seasoned and experienced advisors and partners, from the highest levels of government, media, business, advocacy, politics, technology and special groups, who lead teams of subject matter experts to deliver exceptional, measurable value and outcomes.