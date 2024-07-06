Kris Aquino admits she has new boyfriend, a Makati-based doctor

Kris Aquino, Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino in real life, just confirmed that she has a new boyfriend!After her on-and-off publicized relationship with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, Kris, 53, made the revelation in an interview

with Ogie Diaz in Orange County in California and reported by GMA News, Rappler and other Manila media.

Diaz featured the interview in his latest vlog titled “Kris Aquino, nahihirapan na nga ba sa kaniyang sakit?”

Kris told Diaz that she is in a relationship with a doctor based in Makati City.

Kris, however, didn’t give other details about her new partner, adding that she prefers to keep her new romance private.

“He’s a doctor, and I think that’s part of the reason why it was easy,” she said. “Kasi alam niya kung anong pinagdadaanan ko.”

“He’s part of the reason why I’m confident na pwede akong umuwi kasi alam ko there’s someone who will help in taking care of me,” she added.

In the vlog, Kris said that she can come home to the Philippines in the last quarter of the year when all goes well with her treatments.

“Hopefully, sa last quarter ng taon bago mag-Pasko, I’ll be back in the Philippines,” she said.

“It just really depends kasi may pagdadaanan akong mga test,” she added.

Kris’s son James Bimby Yap Jr. was also part of the interview with Ogie, and the 17-year-old said that her mom’s new boyfriend is “a really good guy.”

Bimby described her mom’s new partner as “makulit” but a “very good guy.” He also added that “[his] mom’s heart is peaceful” now.

Kris also broke her silence about her breakup with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, saying that Bimby and Mark didn’t get along very well. The separation happened before Kris’s birthday in February.

“Hindi sila nagkasundo nung ex [Mark and Bimby],” Kris said. “Hindi niya gusto eh.”

“[Bimby’s opinion] matters to me because he knows me best,” she added. “Siya at si kuya [Josh], ‘yung opinion nila really matters.”

Kris also said one of the reasons they called it quits was because she got to know some things she didn’t like.

“Nagkalabuan na magmula November. Sinubukang ayusin pero may mga nalaman ako na hindi ko gusto,” she said.

“Ayaw ko na magsabi pa ng more than that because part of the reason why it did not work out is I’m at the stage in my life na mas gusto ko nang tahimik,” she added a GMA News reported.

The actress, according to Rappler, said that she no longer had plans to get back with the local politician as she also learned about some things that she didn’t like.

“We’re still friendly but at a distance na,” Aquino said of her current status with Leviste.

Dating rumors between Aquino and Leviste started in January 2023, when the Batangas politician visited her in the US during the New Year, Rappler stated.

At one point, the host-actress clarified that Leviste was only her “male best friend.” Then, months later, she said that her relationship with him was publicized without her “knowledge and consent.”

In July 2023, Aquino revealed that she had broken up with Leviste, saying that a long-distance relationship was difficult to maintain given her health condition. In November 2023, she disclosed that it was her who initiated the break-up.

Since 2018, Aquino has been battling a number of autoimmune diseases, Rappler reported adding she was first diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria, and was additionally diagnosed with erosive gastritis and a gastric ulcer in March 2022.

Kris left the country in 2022 to seek treatment in the United States for her autoimmune conditions, which are already threatening her life.

She has been sharing her health journey on Instagram and asking for prayers from her fans.