Manny Ilagan, media group leader, ex-tourism official, passes away in Los Angeles

By Bro. Dan E. Niño

Emmanuel “Manny” Ilagan has navigated an exceptional and well-rounded journey. With divergent interests: he was a community leader, a travel writer, a former choir member, a sportsman and with myriad hobbies and interests in biking, tennis, golfing, fishing, boating and target shooting. As a testament, Manny is a member of International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC). He also loves cooking and fancies classic cars.

He passed away on July 1, 2024 at 3:39 a.m. at Los Alamitos Medical Center in the City of Los Alamitos, California. He was 69. Visitation will take place on July 17, 2024 at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier from 5 pm to 9 pm while the funeral service will be held the next day from 9 am to 10 am.

To his fraternity buddies in Alpha Phi Omega and Masonry, he is affectionately addressed as Brod or Brother Manny. He joined the Alpha Phi Omega International Collegiate Service Fraternity (Beta Sigma Chapter, San Beda College), Batch Calauan 9, 1973-C, also known as “The Triumvirate” composed of three chapters including Gamma Kappa Chapter (Ateneo de Manila University) and Gamma Epsilon Chapter (De La Salle University). On the other hand, he is a Master Mason, Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Mason of California since 2001.

Brod Manny epitomizes the three cardinal principles of his fraternity: Leadership, Friendship and Service.

As community leader, he was an active member of the Filipino American Community in Los Angeles and suburbs. In the last quarter of 2023, he founded the Philippine Global Media Group and served as Chairman of the Board until his passing. As writer in Asian Journal group of publications with a beat in travel and tourism promoting the Philippines as a tourist destination, he also became a member of Press Photographers Association of Los Angeles.

Brod Manny finished his secondary education at Saint Francis Seminary in Lipa, Batangas. Thereafter, he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Economics degree from San Beda College in Manila. and earned several MBA units at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Ca.

Until his retirement, Manny has worked as Officer-in-Charge then became the Director of Tourism, an adjunct of the Philippine Consulate General of Los Angeles. He also became the president of Philippine Association of Travel Agents in Los Angeles and suburbs.

Brod Manny was born in Manila, Philippines on Dec. 24, 1954 as the third and only boy in the family of four — to Dr. Rafael Lopez Ilagan and Corazon Vizconde Ilagan of Balayan, Batangas. His parents aptly named him “Emmanuel” meaning, “God is with us”. A devout Catholic and active parishioner, he is survived by his siblings Ma. Theresa Ilagan Martinez (married to Jimmy Martinez-deceased), Ma. Clarita Ilagan Gabriel (married to Dante Gabriel) and Belinda Ilagan Maranan (married to Henry Maranan).

Manny is also survived by his loving wife Margaret “Meg” Ilagan, with children: Nicole Ilagan-Hanson (married to Tyus Hanson) and youngest, the 17-year-old and senior high schooler Raphelle Ilagan – as well as his two children from first wife: Clayton Ilagan (married to Joy Ilagan) and Charisma Ilagan-See (married to Bryan See) and grandchildren Sophie Ilagan-See and Lorenzo Ilagan. (Author is the fraternity buddy of Manny V. Ilagan). – denino1951@gmail.com