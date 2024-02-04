Marcos clarifies no rift with VP Sara Duterte; Unity Team is still intact

By Jeanne Michael Penaranda, Correspondent

MANILA – Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. despite the criticisms that the President is getting from her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In an interview with the Malacañang Press Corps on the sidelines of his state visit to Viet Nam, President Marcos responded in the affirmative when asked if he will still keep Duterte as DepEd Secretary.

When asked on his relationship with the Vice President given the attacks made against him by her family, the President said their relationship remains the same.

“Well, it’s exactly the same because she has – of that nature. And, wala naman siyang sinasabi na ganyang klase. So, hindi naman nagbabago,” President Marcos said.

The President also emphasized that his “Uniteam” with Vice President Duterte is still intact.

“I believe so because if you remember ‘Uniteam’ is not just one party of two parties or three parties. It’s the unification of all political, hopefully all political forces in the Philippines to come together for the good country,” President Marcos said.

“And that is still there. It is still vibrant. It is still working, and we will continue,” he added.

President Marcos is on a two-day state visit to Viet Nam to strengthen the bilateral ties with the Philippines.