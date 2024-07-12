Marcos dares Quiboloy to show up, P10-M bounty offered; US cases hearing reset

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. dared embattled televangelist Apollo Quiboloy to show himself and face the charges against him.

Marcos defended the initiative of private citizens in putting a P10-million reward for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of the fugitive religious leader.

Quiboloy is wanted for sexual abuse and human trafficking in the Philippines and the United States.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles, California court has again rescheduled the hearing for the case involving Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy to May 2025.

Scheduling conflicts of KOJC lawyers with their other cases in Los Angeles were attached as an exhibit in the court order.

The District Court in the Central District of California moved the trial date from November 5, 2024 to May 20, 2025 with the pre-trial conference now set for April 7, 2025. The court granted the request from the lawyers of Quiboloy and his co-accused to ensure that justice is served.

The status conference hearing will continue from October 21, 2024, to April 7, 2025. Both parties must file motions in limine by March 10, 2025, oppositions by March 24, 2025, and replies by March 31, 2025.

Aside from Quiboloy, the co-accused are Guia Cabactulan, Marissa Duanes, Bettina Roces, Felina Salinas, and Amanda Estopare, all KOJC officials in California.

They face charges including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; sex trafficking of children; marriage fraud; fraud and misuse of visas; bulk cash smuggling; promotional money laundering; concealment money laundering; and international promotional money laundering.

Authorities are still searching for Quiboloy, Teresita Dandan, and Helen Panilag, who are co-accused in the multiple cases in the United States.

Marcos said of Quiboloy: “They want to help us bring a fugitive to justice. He is a fugitive. He is hiding from the law. If there are private citizens who want to assist the government in that effort to bring him to justice, I don’t see why it is [an issue]”

“He can question their motives as much as he wants pero magpakita siya (but show himself). I question his motives. Let me question his motive. Bakit kami laging kinukuwestyon? Sinusundan lang namin ang batas. Sundin din niya ang batas (Why they always question us? We’re just following the law. I suggest they follow the law as well),” he added.

Earlier this week, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced that citizens have pooled a P10-million reward for information that can help in the arrest of Quiboloy.

Quiboloy’s co-accused, Crisente, Paulene and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, and Jackielyn Roy each have a P1 million bounty.

The Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader has standing arrest warrants for child and sexual abuse issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court, and human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court, which are non-bailable cases.