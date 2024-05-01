Marcos, party get ready for 2025 polls; filing of CoCs starts in October

PASAY CITY – This early, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is gearing up for the 2025 elections.

This as his political party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), is starting to “consolidate forces” in preparation for the 2025 midterm elections where 12 senators, over 250 congressmen and party-list representatives and local officials will be elected.

Speaking at the oath-taking of new members of the PFP in Pasay City, Marcos said that as chairman of his party, he is already meeting with other key national parties to forge alliances for the elections.

“In my capacity as the head of the party, I’ve been talking to all of the other different parties and say, ‘Ano bang plano? (What is our plan?) What can we do? Are we working together? Are we not? Are you in the opposition? Or are you with the majority?’” he said.

Marcos said he wants PFP to prepare as early as now to allow them to properly plan their steps, from the filing of candidacy in October up to the official election season next year.

October is the start of filing of the certificates of candidacy for those running in the May 2025 midterm elections.

“Today, we are witnesses to the beginning of that process. The beginning of that process wherein all of us are starting to consolidate our forces, our political forces, so that we can prepare ourselves properly for the next election,” he said.

About 33 political figures, including 11 governors and 14 vice governors, took their oath before Marcos as new members of the PFP.

PFP National President, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., meanwhile, said they are currently in talks with three other national parties for possible alliances and coalition ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

“Meron na tayong tatlong national party, meron for alliance at merong for coalition. ‘Yung isa sa tinitignan namin ngayon ay yung isang national party na magme-merge talaga sa Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. Kapag sinabi mong merge, talagang pag-iisahin na (We are now in talks with three other national parties to establish alliances and coalition. One of the parties that we are in talks with is a national party that will merge with the Federal Party of the Philippines. When you say merge, it means to be merged as one),” Tamayo told reporters in an interview on the sidelines of the oath-taking event.

He, however, did not identify the parties.

When asked if it includes the political party of Vice President Sara Duterte, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), Tamayo

noted that PFP remains open to partnering with HNP again

Marcos and Duterte ran and won convincingly in the 2022 presidential elections behind the coalition that includes PFP and HNP.