Marcos party PFP, Lakas ink alliance, to field common Senate bets in 2025, Pacquiao in

By Claire M. True, Managing Editor

MAKATI CITY – Getting ready for the 2025 senatorial, congressional and local elections, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Lakas-CMD led by Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. and Speaker Martin Romualdez have signed an alliance pact.

The two parties called their alliance “Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

President Marcos Jr. graced the alliance signing of the two parties at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City. Also present in the signing were Lakas-CMD president emeritus and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Speaker Romualdez, House of Representatives members, and other government officials.

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. signed for the PFP while Romualdez signed for Lakas-CMD.

Marcos was the PFP presidential candidate in the 2022 polls. Then Davao mayor Sara Duterte, who belonged to Lakas-CMD and served as the party chairperson, became Marcos’ running mate in the 2022 elections but later bolted the party.

Senator Revilla Jr., Lakas chairman, said that the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and Lakas-CMD alliance is not closing the doors to other parties that may want to join their alliance.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that former Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao will be running for senator under the alliance. Marcos met Pacquiao during a visit in General Santos City and toyed the idea of Pacquiao joining the alliance’s senatorial slate.

“We are not closing the parties’ doors. Those who want to join us are welcome,” Revilla said. “We’re not fighting with other parties.”

Revilla said they are still discussing who will be joining their senatorial slate.

During the signing of the alliance pact, Marcos highlighted the importance of unity especially when it comes to solving society’s problems. To recall, “unity” was his rallying cry during Eleksyon 2022. The President vowed to continue pushing for unity in the upcoming polls.

Marcos said UniTeam should be formalized anew to continue the political cycle that was started during the previous national elections.

Ahead of the signing, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Jayjay Suarez said PFP, the political party Marcos, and Lakas-CMD will field common candidates for the 2025 Senate polls and certain local races.

“Lakas has 100 members in Congress, we have the biggest [membership] and we are getting bigger, stronger. We look forward to our alliance with PFP for the upcoming elections [in May 2025]. This is part of our preparations for the 2025 midterms,” Suarez said.

“Magkakaroon po kami ng common slate sa Senate [2025 polls]. Definitely, will also have a harmonious slate when it comes to local elections,” he added

He said that Lakas-CMD and PFP have common values, interests, and ideologies.

“This [alliance] is for us to be attuned with policy directives of the President,” Suarez said.

“This will strengthen our position in ensuring that proper legislation is being implemented in the country,” he added.