Martin Nievera, Pops Fernandez gear up for US concert tour

After her successful comeback concert last month, the country’s Concert Queen Pops Fernandez will be doing a US concert tour with her ex-husband, Concert King Martin Nievera, in June.

In a social media post, Nievera shared his upcoming international shows with Fernandez dubbed “Twogether Again.”

“Always a pleasure to share the stage with the concert queen!” he wrote as ABS-CBN reported.

Last month, Fernandez penned an appreciation post for Nievera, who guested in her comeback concert “Always Loved.”

In her post, Fernandez revealed that Nievera decided not to hold a Valentine show this year because of her show, thanking him for always making her “shine.”

The former couple will start their US tour at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant in Oklahoma on June 1. This will be followed by performances at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California on June 2, and Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California on June 8.

Here’s the announcement by Cache Creek Casino and Resort on the ex-couple’s show there:

“World-class performers Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez will always be credited for redefining the country’s concert scene. Week in and week out, the country’s crowned Concert King and Queen, Martin and Pops, took televiewers not only through a journey of sentimental duets in the top-rating show, Penthouse Live! but also through moving real-life drama, romance and fairy tale as well. From thereon, the tandem brought their on-cam chemistry to the stage, starting a decades-long collaboration that made them the undisputed Concert King and Queen of the Philippines.”

Last December, the former couple announced the arrival of their first grandchild Phineas.

Based on her recent social media updates, Fernandez is enjoying her time with baby Phineas abroad. Nievera is one of the coaches of ABS-CBN’s reality singing competition “The Voice Teens.” (Jennifer T. Santos)