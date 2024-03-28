Metro filmfest movies ‘Rewind,’ ‘GomBurZa,’ others to stream on Netflix

Good news to movie fans not only in the Philippines and the United States but in other countries.

Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entries “Rewind,” “GomBurZa” and “Mallari” are soon going to be available for streaming on Netflix.

The streaming platform announced that it will be streaming first the Marian Rivera-Dingdong Dantes global box-office, comeback film “Rewind” starting March 25.

On April 9, Araw ng Kagitingan, the three martyred priests’, Jacinto Zamora, Jose Burgos and Mariano Gomez, wrongful conviction during the Spanish period in the award-winning film “GomBurZa” will premiere on the platform.

Piolo Pascual’s most-challenging triple character role in “Mallari” will start streaming on June 21.

Other MMFF 2023 movies that will premiere on Netflix include the Eugene Domingo and Pokwang comedy “Becky and Badette” on April 4, the horror mystery “Kampon” on April 18, the Alden Richards-Sharon Cuneta family drama “Family of Two” on June 1 and the latest iteration of the popular “Pedro Penduko” myth, “Penduko,” starring Matteo Guidicelli, on June 7. (Jennifer T. Santos)