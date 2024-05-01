Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel goes to Divisoria, Sultan Kudarat, makes waves again in long PHL visit

By Jennifer T. Santos

The first and only Filipino American Miss Universe title holder R’Bonney Gabriel is back in the Philippines!

And she’s staying for weeks making waves again in the native land of her Filipino father. She was here only last February when she reunited with her family and visited her dad’s home in Malate.

The FilAm beauty queen from Texas says she made sure to stay long to know more about her second country and to learn to speak the local language.

She’s here mainly for the coronation of the Philippines’ Miss Universe winners set on May 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Since arriving in Manila last month, R’Bonney Gabriel has explored Divisoria, the posh Fort Bonifacio Global City, and has gone to Bohol and as far as Sultan Kudarat in Mindanao.

On Instagram, the Miss Universe 2022 shared a reel where she walked around Uptown Bonifacio in her all-black outfit.

“Hello Philippines!” she said in the caption.

“Happy to be back, this time for longer,” she added, tagging talent agency Empire/Mercator as GMA News reported.

The beauty queen also posted her shopping for fabrics or textiles in Divisoria which the market is famous for. She said she frequented shopping in Divisoria while still young in Manila.

She said she bought a lot in Divisoria, saying she enjoyed making “tawad” or haggling for cheaper price which the market is known for.

In her post, she showed herself riding a “taxicle” as she moved around the market.

Inside Divisoria’s famous 168 Mall, R’Bonney found some novelties, including a stray cat and different inexpensive fabrics, thread and zippers she could use for her new design projects.

“Salamat po!” she was heard telling a store attendant after the purchase.

Before calling it a day, GMA News reported she passed by Abad Santos Avenue onboard a trike (three-wheel motorcycle) to complete her design project shopping list — portable sewing machine.

“Today is a success!” she declared.

“Today, I am headed to Divisoria to pick up some fabrics,” she said in her video blog (vlog) before her trip to the Divisoria market. “I actually used to come here a lot when I was a kid visiting the Philippines. I always remember coming to buy like Juicy Couture purses and different clothing.”

In a separate post, Empire/Mercator posted headshots of the beauty queen, hinting that R’Bonney is now accepting work engagements in the country, according to GMA News.

“So excited, let’s work!” she commented on the post, the network reported.

R’Bonney Gabriel is set to host the coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, organizers announced.

“HOMECOMING QUEEN! Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel pays tribute to her Filipino roots by serving as host for The Coronation of Miss Universe Philippines 2024! Mabuhay, R’Bonney!” the Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced.

The beauty queen also attended the premiere night of the film Under Parallel Skies. She also did guest appearances on television shows in Manila.

Following her reign as Miss Universe, R’Bonney already made known that she would be going back and forth between New York and Manila.

“I definitely want to capitalize on this year and keep the ball rolling and I will stay in New York I was living there in the Miss Universe apartment and it’s a huge fashion center so I want to do modeling of course and continue my sustainable fashion brand,” she said then in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

R’Bonney added: “I love public speaking a lot. I want to continue it in New York and also in Manila, Philippines. Split my time back and forth.”

Aside from being a beauty queen, R’Bonney is also a sustainable fashion designer.

In a post after her trip to Sultan Kudarat, she showed in a video how to cut a dress made of the fabric in Mindanao which she bought while there. She said she was missing sewing since arriving in Manila.

Almost every day, Miss Universe 2022 and fashion designer R’Bonney Gabriel fills her Instagram feed with videos of her new creations.

It was reported that Miss Universe 2022 R’bonney Nolan Gabriel was one of the judges for Mutya sa Tagbilaran, while Miss World 2013 Megan Young was the pageant night host on April 20, 2024 at the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium, according to Mayor Jane Yap

The beauty queen also visited Tubigon Raffia Gallery in Tubigon, Bohol.

She and Star Magic Artist Anji Salvacion attended the “Under Parallel Skies” Grand Premiere Night Gala at SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

The Miss Universe 2022 was also shown with the Clash Grand Champions Jeremiah Tiangco and John Rex on #TiktoClockGMA