Overseas Filipinos mark 38th EDSA People Power in virtual meetings, rally

By Jun Nucum

SAN FRANCISCO – The invaluable lessons left to many Filipinos of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution still live in many Filipinos even in those living outside their beloved Motherland.

This was evident in many engagements, virtual gathering and other similar undertakings through video meets online by Filipinos around the world from different time zones albeit far from the mammoth gathering in the four-day momentous event 38 years ago that saw millions of Filipinos from all walks of life march to Camps Crame and Aguinaldo in EDSA and artery roads to respond to the call of support from the Reform the Armed Forces of the Philippines Movement (RAM), an organized group of military officers and men headed by active military officers identified with then National Defense Department Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile who was joined by then Lt. General Fidel Ramos who were holed up at the two cited military camps.

Many groups observed the occasion through virtual gatherings that were just as intense, involved, concerned and engaged reflecting how important it is for Filipinos abroad to be abreast of what happened and happening back home.

One such virtual meet online was the Revisiting EDSA 1986 Where are we now? zoom meeting organized by Australians for Philippine Human Rights Network (APHRN), a national network of Filipino Australians who advocate for human rights and peace in the Philippines moderated by Melba Marginson of APHRN.

Their main speakers were Senator Risa Hontiveros and Rafaela David President of Akbayan Citizen Action Party head of Akbayan Youth wing

Hontiveros considered the lessons taught by the “EDSA People Power Revolution as valuable that every Filipino, regardless of political stance, is part of its legacy. It is our inheritance. We are children of EDSA.”

“And as members of the opposition, we proudly uphold this tradition of resistance and perseverance against tyranny, martial law, and any infringement upon the rights and well-being of our people. This enduring spirit, from 1986 to the present, continues to inspire us approaching 2025 midterm elections,” maintained Hontiveros who readily admitted that it is not easy to be one of only two members of the opposition.

Hontiveros also stressed that the challenge they face is even greater because of efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution where all the lessons learned from the past dictatorship are embedded and if tampered with, there’s a risk of compromising what was fought hard for in 1986.

“This time, the push for charter change is more dangerous because those behind it have learned from past failures. What begins as a limited discussion could easily expand to include other topics, like political amendments. It’s like walking on a cliff edge – one wrong step, and you’re in free fall,” warned Hontiveros who also revealed that a P55 million TV ads has been allotted by proponents in a plan seems well-prepared and has been ongoing nationwide since last year prompting them to recently launched the Koalisyon Laban sa ChaCha whose strength lies in solid, hardworking, passionate, and trusted allies who also learned their lessons in opposing ChaCha.

“I urge everyone to continue to defend democracy, uphold human rights, and protect the victories of our hard-fought battles. Even until today, the promises of the “EDSA project” remain largely unfulfilled, ironically even enabling the political comeback of the heir of the dictatorship,” concluded Hontiveros.

Akbayan Youth’s David rued that there is an active effort to really erase the memory of EDSA that has started as early before 2012 and that they are actively fighting against.

“We knew already as early as then that there was an active effort to rehabilitate Marcos name…they were successful in pushing for the burial in 2017 leading to 2022, the reinstallation of Marcos presidency in Malacanang. Erasure of Marcos sins on one hand and on the other really change the narrative of EDSA,” David disclosed.

“Now they are pushing for charter change ..(of the)1987 Constitution which is a product of the People Power victory in 1986 that enshrined the aspiration for a democratic nation through the different social justice provisions, anti-political dynasty and term limits, among others. Any attempt to weaken the integrity of the Constitution is also an attack on the spirit of EDSA,” said David

David then challenged everyone to keep the spirit of EDSA alive by not surrendering the fight, not let anyone yield historical revisionism in honor of the heroes who fought and won against a dictator through peaceful means.

“We must continue to steadfastly learn, understand People Power and teach it. We must also protect People Power and must stand against fake people’s initiatives for charter change. We must also protect Power People against global bullies like China. And we should claim People Power and bring it to different branches of government like Congress,” David urged everyone.

In Vancouver Canada, Filipino Mirante Canada marked the anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution with a rally denouncing the administration’s attempt to change the 1987 Constitution that “with all its imperfections, the 1987 Constitution is the framework that prevents the Philippines from falling to another dictatorship.”

“Although it is not perfect, it contains our experiences under Martial law, our aspirations , how we uphold democracy, human rights, limited terms of office. All of these and that’s what those pushing for charter amendments want to change,” explains group leader Erie Maestro who believes that Chacha proponents should not blame the 1987 Constitution for the economic woes.

For her part, Wynn Daquigan of Sliced Mango Collective believes that the answer is not charter change but to have more jobs and prioritize the need of fellow Filipinos.

“Stop historical revisionism. Acknowledge what happened in the past and not change it regardless who is in power,” Daquigan

Amado Mercado a 1986 veteran said that instead of chacha, the Marcos administration should focus on good governance to attract new investments. Corruptions human rights violations, political dynasty, and high prices of goods are among the main problems that should be addressed.

In another virtual gathering, over a hundred online marked the 38th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, a pivotal moment in Philippine history that saw the overthrow of the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. with a commemorative event, organized by the Tuloy Ang Laban Coalition and partners DAKILA, ACTIVISTA, and Albay Arts Foundation, launching the nationwide exhibit “Golden Years” and its virtual accompaniment, “Reading Photographs.”

The event featured compelling welcome remarks, delving into the historical context of Martial Law and the resilience of people’s organizations in the face of economic and political crises that fueled the resistance.

Poetry by Cynthia Buiza, “Golden Years” photo exhibit that included showcasing US-based news coverage of the Marcos Era and the anti-Marcos movement, and Martial Law testimonies from Ka Rudy Liporada, Elvira Galang, and Ramon Mappala provided powerful insights into the struggles and triumphs of those who fought against oppression.

Floyd Scott Tiogangco, DAKILA’s Communications Director, emphasized the importance of combating historical revisionism and disinformation through cultural resistance.

The program concluded with a call to action, urging attendees to join the Tuloy ang Laban Coalition in a united U.S. overseas opposition against the Marcos Jr. regime that also aims to counteract the administration’s plans to restore power and dictatorship through Charter Change initiatives and historical revisionism.