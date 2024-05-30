PAGASA declares onset of rainy season; high heat index to continue

QUEZON CITY – Following days of continued rain, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) declared the start of rainy season.

“The occurrence of scattered rainshowers, frequent thunderstorms, the passage of Typhoon Aghon, and the southwest monsoon (habagat) over the past few days have brought significant rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas signifies the start of the rainy season in the country,” the weather bureau said.

PAGASA urged the public and concerned agencies to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, habagat, and the impending La Niña. Risks include floods and rain-induced landslides.

“The high chance of La Niña conditions to develop by the July-August-September period increases the likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions in some areas of the country, especially towards the end of the year,” PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said monsoon breaks or reduced rainfall could extend over a few days or weeks.

Some areas in the country are likely to continue experiencing high heat indices despite the onset of the rainy season, an official of PAGASA said.

“Even though we officially declared the onset of rainy season, there are still areas that may experience warm weather. For instance, Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, and some parts of Mindanao, have experienced warm weather, especially between 2 to 3 p.m.,” PAGASA Deputy Administrator Marcelino Villafuerte II said.

PAGASA continues to issue heat index forecasts and bulletins to warn the public against the adverse effects of high index levels, like heat stroke, he added.

“We advise the public to take precautions and stay hydrated to prevent the adverse effects of high temperatures,” he said.

Villafuerte added that the high temperatures cause the formation of convective clouds bringing rain showers, particularly in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, he said there is a 69 percent chance that La Niña would begin around July to September.

“We expect above normal rainfall by the year-end up to first quarter of next year,” Villafuerte said.

With regard to tropical cyclones, he said about 12 to 17 more are expected to enter or develop in the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

“During La Niña, tropical cyclones are more likely to make landfall, especially in the eastern and central sections of the country, including Mindanao,” Villafuerte said.

He added that most tropical cyclones occur in the last quarter.