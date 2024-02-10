PECHANGA RESORT CASINO: NAKAKITA NG DALAWANG MAJOR AWARDS SA LOOB NG ISANG LINGGO

–-Nanalo ang Pechanga bilang #1 Best Casino mula sa Newsweek at nag-handog ng “Athlete on Another Level”

award sa star-studded Unforgettable Gala –

Matindi talaga ang kompetisyon kapag inisip mo na may halos 2,000 casinos sa buong America, kasama na ang

mga nasa Las Vegas at New Jersey. Ang Pechanga Resort Casino na nasa Temecula California ay nahirang

kamakailan na #1 Casino sa labas ng Las Vegas mula sa mga mambabasa ng Newsweek magazine. Nababasa sa

buong Amerika, ang publikasyon na ito ay humiling sa kanilang mga mambabasa na i-ranggo ang kanilang top

10 non-Vegas casinos sa isang online poll. Kasama sa kompetisyon ang mga establisado nang mga lugar tulad

ng Reno, Nevada, ang South, Southeast, Pacific Northwest at iba pa sa Southern California. Sa katapusan nga

ng isang-buwan na voting period, Pechanga Resort Casino ang matagumpay na nanalo. Maraming rason kung

bakit gustong-gustong pinupuntahan ang Pechanga Resort Casino ng kanilang mga kliyente, kabilang na ang

pagiging non-smoking casino/resort nito, mga hotel rooms na mamahalin ang histura pero abot-kaya ang

presyo, ang kalidad ng mga pagkain sa kanilang 12 restaurants, ang saya ng isang 24-hour casino, at ang

nagdadamihang mga amenities na pwedeng ma-enjoy tulad ng The Cove pool oasis, Journey at Pechanga golf

course, Spa Pechanga at marami pang iba.

“Ang mga pantimpalak na gaya ng sa Newsweek ay nagpapatutoo sa kalidad at serbisyo ng aming grupo na

pinagsusumikapan naming maibigay araw-araw sa aming mga kliyente sa Pechanga Resort Casino”, sabi ni Ken

Perez, Presidente ng Pechanga Development Corporation. “Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng mga taong

bumoto at nagbigay suporta sa amin.”

Ang mga mambabasa ng Orange County Register ay ibinoto din ang Pechanga Resort Casino bilang kanilang

paboritong casino sa isang readers’ poll na ginanap noong bandang huli ng summer 2023.

Bago pa man nanalo bilang #1 Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, nag-sponsor ang Pechanga Resort Casino ng

lumalaki at star-studded na Unforgettable Gala sa Beverly Hilton noong mid-December. Exclusive gaming

sponsor ng Unforgettable Gala ang Pechanga Resort Casino mula pa noong 2013. Ang awards event na ito ay

inihandog ng Character Media at dinaluhan ng mahigit sa 700 na API professionals at high-profile personalities.

Simula pa noong 2018, inihahandog na ng Pechanga Resort Casino ang Athlete On Another Level Award sa

mga natatanging atleta sa loob ng Asian at Pacific Islander community. Nakakatanggap ng nominasyon ang

mga atleta na nagpapakita ng bukod tanging galing sa larangan ng sports at nakakaya na lampasan ang mga

matitinding pagsubok, pero sa kalaunan, isa lamang ang napipili sa prestihiyosong award. Ngayong taon, si

Alison Lee, isang propesyonal na LPGA golfer, ang nanalo ng Pechanga Athlete On Another Level Award. SiChloe Kim, isang Olympic gold medalist sa snowboarding at nagkamit din ng parehong award noong 2022, at si

Michelle Wie West, dating LPGA Tour Player, ang mga naghandog ng award kay Alison.

Ang mga atleta na nagkamit din ng parehong award noong mga nakaraang taon ay sina Naomi Osaka, Kevin

Na, at Shohei Ohtani.

Mga Impormasyon Tungkol sa Pechanga Resort Casino

Nakapaghahandog ang Pechanga Resort Casino ng isa sa pinakamalaki at pinakamalawak na resort/casino

experiences saan man sa Estados Unidos. Ibinoto bilang pinakamagaling na casino sa kanluran ng Amerika ang

Pechanga Resort Casino ng USA Today at may kategoryang Four Diamond property mula sa AAA mula pa

noong 2002. Nakapagbibigay din ang Pechanga Resort Casino ng walang katulad na bakasyon, maging para sa

isang araw lang o sa mas mahaba at maginhawa pang pagtigil sa resort. Naghahandog ng higit sa 5,500 ng mga

pinakamaiinit na slots, 152 table games, 1,100 rooms at suite hotel, dining, luxury spa, at golf sa Journey at

Pechanga. Ang Pechanga Resort Casino ay nagtatampok ng isang destinasyon na ‘di kayang pantayan saan

man sa California. Pag-aari at pinapaandar ng Pechanga Band of Indians ang Pechanga Resort Casino. Para sa

karagdagang impormasyon, tumawag ng toll free sa (877) 711-2946 o bisitahin ang www.Pechanga.com.

Sundan ang Pechanga Resort Casino sa Facebook, Instagram at sa X @PechangaCasino.

THE PECHANGA RESORT CASINO USHERS IN TWO MAJOR AWARDS WITHIN ONE WEEK

— Pechanga Wins #1 Best Casino from Newsweek & Presents the “Athlete on Another Level” award at star-studded

Unforgettable Gala —

When you consider there are approximately 2,000 casinos across the United States, including those in Las Vegas and New

Jersey, the competition stacks up high. Pechanga Resort Casino, located just outside of Temecula, Calif. was just named

the #1 casino outside of Las Vegas by the readers of Newsweek magazine. The national publication asked readers to rank

their top 10 non-Vegas casino in an online poll. The competition included gaming venues in established areas such as

Reno, Nev., the South, Southeast, Pacific Northwest and others in Southern California. At the end of the month-long

voting period, Pechanga came out the decisive winner.

Guests say they love coming to Pechanga Resort Casino for a whole host of reasons including its completely non-smoking

casino/resort, the approachable luxury they find in the hotel rooms, the quality of the food at Pechanga’s 12 restaurants,

the excitement of the 24-hour casino, and the many amenities to enjoy such as The Cove pool oasis, Journey at Pechanga

golf course, Spa Pechanga and more.

“Awards such as Newsweek’s prove a testament to the quality and service our team at Pechanga Resort Casino strives to

deliver to our guests every day,” said Ken Perez, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “We’re grateful to

everyone who voted and showed their support for us.”

Readers of the Orange County Register also voted Pechanga Resort Casino as their favorite casino during a readers’ poll

held during the late summer 2023

Ahead of winning the #1 Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas Award, Pechanga Resort Casino sponsored the growing and

star-studded Unforgettable Gala held a the Beverly Hilton in mid-December. Pechanga has been the exclusive gaming

sponsor for the Unforgettable Gala since 2013. Presented by Character Media, the awards event is attended by more than

700 API professionals and high-profile personalities. Pechanga has been presenting the Athlete On Another Level Award to exceptional athletes within the Asian and Pacific Islander community since 2018. Athletes who show outstanding performance in sports fields and arenas while overcoming adversities receive nominations and ultimately one is chosen to win the prestigious award. This year, Alison Lee, a professional LPGA golfer, was awarded the Pechanga Athlete On Another Level Award. Chloe Kim, an Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding and the recipient of the award in 2022, and Michelle Wie West, a former LPGA Tour Player, presented the award to Alison.

The athletes who have received the award in the past include Naomi Osaka, Kevin Na, and Shohei Ohtani.

About Pechanga Resort Casino

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the country.

Voted the best casino in the West by USA Today and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga

Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering 5,500 of the

hottest slots, 152 table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and golf at Journey at Pechanga,

Pechanga Resort Casino features an unparalleled in California. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the

Pechanga Band of Indians. For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit www.Pechanga.com. Follow

Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter @PechangaCasino.